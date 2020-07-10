No Comments

2021 Audi Q5 Gets a Technology Upgrade

Expect a new grille design, new lights, new infotainment, and new hybrid tech in the upcoming 2021 model

Photo: Audi

In late 2020, Audi will launch the latest iteration of its most popular model in the United States: the Q5. The new 2021 version features several new technology and performance upgrades. From innovative headlight tech and performance enhancements to brand-new infotainment, the overhauled vehicle looks to be a guaranteed crowd pleaser. In addition to this, the 2021 Audi Q5 now features mild-hybrid technology, making it part electric.

A look at the upgraded 2021 Audi Q5

The first changes evident in the 2021 Q5 are in its front-end design. The grille is wider, and features newly-installed lights. In fact, these new lights are one of the most talked-about aspects of the new Q5. With the help of the same OLED technology found in high-definition televisions, the lights offer a number of exciting benefits. “In addition to perfect contrast, the benefits of digital OLED are a high level of homogeneity and minimal gap between the segments,” explains Stephan Berlitz, head of development for light innovation at Audi. “Looking to the future, OLED is the perfect technology for executing personalized light design with a high degree of precision and extensive variability. This technology offers all sorts of opportunities for further development.”

Upgrades also present in the Q5’s cabin and under its hood. Audi’s latest infotainment system proudly features all the compatibility and connectivity tech you’d expect from a modern vehicle. The Q5’s power comes from an updated 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine capable of 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Upgrading to the SQ5 gives you 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its 3.0-liter V6. Best of all, the new Q5’s mild-hybrid technology means that this extra power won’t affect gas mileage.

The 2021 Audi Q5 is expected to go on sale across the country in the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite its many improvements and upgrades, pricing for the newest Q5 remains unchanged from its 2020 predecessor.