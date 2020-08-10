No Comments

2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition Already Sold Out in America

2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition

Photo: BMW

The trend of blacking out a vehicle isn’t new, but its popularity seems to be increasing as of late, and I’m totally on board with this uptick of sleek vehicles becoming available. Kia recently debuted the Telluride Nightfall Edition while RAM is offering a Limited Black Edition of its signature 1500 truck. Now, BMW has introduced an incredibly limited version of its newest SUV — the 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition — and it’s already sold out.

Exterior

This specially made X7 isn’t painted with Vantablack like the X6 that made headlines last year. Instead, the exterior is covered in a BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey metallic matte finish — a first for a BMW X vehicle. Gloss black trim adorns the windows, pillars, roof rails, and grille while the M Sport exhaust pipes are finished in a sleek black chrome. Rounding out the blacked out exterior are the 22-inch matte Jett Black light-alloy wheels.

Interior

The interior of the X7 Dark Shadow Edition is just as slick as its exterior, too. The Merino leather is an attractive two-tone Night Blue/Black with a unique stitching design. This two-tone design continues along the doors of the X7, with the headliner outfitted in the Night Blue Alcantara while the bottom of the doors and lower dash are covered in Black Merino leather. A dark Fineline wood trim with aluminum inserts adds even more luxury to the upper console.

The 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition has a starting price of $119,495 and only 75 units are scheduled to be produced for the U.S. market at BMW’s Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. But according to the BMW website, this exclusive vehicle is already sold out. There’s no word on whether or not BMW will allow more pre-orders or if another limited edition model is in the works.