No Comments

2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 Introduce Diamond Sky Edition



Photo: Cadillac

In addition to a slew of updates to its standard and available features, the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 gained the new Diamond Sky Edition package. It enhances these luxury sedans with exclusive styling, inside and out. Here’s a look at what you’ll find on this new model.

Save Big on Luxury: Buy a pre-owned Cadillac

Diamond Sky Edition

Photo: Cadillac

The most definitive feature of the Diamond Sky Edition package is the exclusive new Diamond Sky Metallic exterior paint color. It’s light, sparkly silver-blue with a clean, classic appeal. This special edition model sports a unique front grille with bright accents, along with body-color features including rocker extensions and a rear lower air diffuser. The Diamond Sky Edition package also includes Brembo V Performance front brakes with blue calipers, as well as crystalline neutral-density transparent-lens taillamps. To top it off, it comes standard with Diamond Cut/Midnight Silver finish alloy wheels, but you can upgrade to Polished/Dark Android Gloss wheels. Whichever you choose, they’ll come with all-season run-flat tires.

On the inside, it sports Sky Cool Gray and Jet Black leather upholstery. This crisp look is accented by the exclusive Diamond Fall pattern seat inserts and alloy driver pedals. The Diamond Sky Edition CT4 sports Centaurus Finish Aluminum trim on the interior, while the CT5 boasts a Galaxy Wood Finish inside the cabin. And every model comes with a custom Diamond Sky Metallic-accented key fob.

Shop. Click. Drive. See how easy it is to buy a car online

About the Cadillac CT4 and CT5



Photo: Cadillac

Although the CT4 and CT5 are only a year into the new generation, the automaker continues to innovate with these luxury sedans. Much like other 2021 GM models, the CT4 and CT4 will gain wireless smartphone connectivity, Sirius XM 360L radio, and the Buckle to Drive safety tech. It will also debut Enhanced Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand.

The Diamond Sky Edition package, as well as the Enhanced Super Cruise feature, will be available for the CT4 and CT5 in early 2021.