Tons of updates coming to the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5
Although the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 kicked off a new generation in the 2020 model year, the latest models aren’t content to coast on those updates. Here’s a look at the new tech, styling, and special editions available for the 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5.
Tech updates
These sedans gained significant upgrades to their infotainment systems and entertainment options. On the infotainment front, they now boast wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. For on-the-go entertainment, you can now opt for Sirius XM with 360L, a service that provides over 200 live channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content. You can also opt for a rotary infotainment knob to make navigating the infotainment system even more intuitive.
On top of these infotainment upgrades, both luxury sedans now offer an available high-definition 12-inch diagonal instrument cluster.
More smart safety tools
Like some of its GM cousins, the CT4 and CT5 now come standard with the Buckle to Drive feature. This new safety tech disallows you to shift out of park for 20 seconds, or until the driver buckles their seatbelt — whichever happens first. The Buckle to Drive feature is mostly intended to synergize with Teen Driver Mode, which comes standard on both sedans. And if this new safety tech sounds inconvenient to you, don’t sweat it. You can disable the feature via the infotainment touch screen.
The CT4 base trim, in particular, gained a boatload of standard safety tech for the 2021 model year. It now comes equipped with Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, as well as the Safety Alert Seat, which provides haptic feedback to notify you of hazards.
On top of these enhancements, the CT4 and CT5 V-Series and Premium Luxury models are slated to gain Enhanced Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand functionality in early 2021.
New styling options
Both the CT4 and the CT5 dropped the Red Obsession Tintcoat and Royal Spice Metallic exterior color options. In their place, the sedans now offer Infrared Tintcoat and Rift Metallic. If you’re wondering what color a “Rift” is, Cadillac calls it an “alabaster white-based color with a fresh greige hue.” Now I’m sure it’s a very sophisticated hue, but now “greige” ranks alongside “moist” as one of those words that make me feel weird.
The V-Series models also gained a Modena leather steering wheel and V-Series-branded brake calipers. Furthermore, the CT4-V traded its aluminum center console trim for a snazzy new carbon fiber design.
A few features that were formerly exclusive to the V-Series models are now available on the Sport trim level of both vehicles. If you choose a CT5 Sport, you’ll be able to get the V Performance package. It adds Magnetic Ride Control, a mechanical limited-slip differential, and an upgraded suspension system. Plus, both the CT4 and CT5 Sport now offer your choice of red or blue Brembo V-Performance front brakes.
The 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 are expected on dealership lots this fall.
