2021 Cadillac CT5, CT4 and Escalade Will Offer Super Cruise Enhancements

Cadillac Super Cruise will offer automatic lane change functionality in the 2021 Cadillac CT5, CT4 and Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

The driver assistance technology from Cadillac — Super Cruise — which allows hands-free functionality for drivers will get an upgrade for 2021 in the CT5, CT4, and Escalade. First the sedans, than the fullsize SUV. Thanks to the new digital vehicle platform from General Motors, the enhanced version of the Super Cruise technology will allow drivers even more freedom on the open road with the ability to change lanes (under proper conditions) on highways.

“This is our most extensive update we’ve made to Super Cruise since its debut,” said Mario Maiorana, Super Cruise chief engineer. “We have made a number of improvements to make Super Cruise more intuitive, better performing and more accessible for our customers. In addition to the automated lane change functionality, we’ve made improvements to the user interface and hands-free driving dynamics.”

Once the driver has flipped on the turn signal of the enhanced driver assist-tech-equipped 2021 CT4, CT5, or Escalade, the Lane Change on Demand functionality of the activated Super Cruise tech gets to work. The system will identity the right place and time to make the lane change. The system will also make the lane change intention known to other drivers. During the process, though, the driver must be aware of his surroundings.

“In order to add automated lane change and provide our customers with the same level of confidence that they currently have in Super Cruise, we made improvements to both our software and hardware,” said Maiorana. “This included improving rear-facing sensors and advanced software algorithms so that the system can confidently track vehicles approaching from the rear. As a result of these improvements, we are able to ensure that Super Cruise will hold in its current lane and only change when a sufficient gap exists.”

The Super Cruise system will be more intuitive for drivers, better at controlling speed and steering, and deliver more detailed maps in the 2021 designated models, too.