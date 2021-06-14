No Comments

2021 Cadillac Escalade Included on Most Improved Cars’ List

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac Escalade boasts a new look and design for 2021, which earned it a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 6 Most Improved Cars of 2021.

“The Escalade now ranks among the best luxury large SUVs. It does so because of its huge cargo capacity, comfortable seating in all rows, luxurious and feature-heavy cabin, and its smooth ride quality,” according to U.S. News & World Report writers Kevin Linder and Isaac R. Braun.

The prior model year of the Cadillac Escalade delivered 51.6 cubic feet of space when the third row is folded down. The 2021 Escalade far exceeds that amount with 72.9 cubic feet of cargo space.

However, space is not the only improvement to note in the 2021 Escalade.

“In addition, critics agree that cabin materials are much more opulent than what was in the 2020 model. In fact, there’s barely any cheap plastic to be found anywhere in the new Escalade,” add Linder and Braun.

Other interior amenities in the 2021 Cadillac Escalade include standard heated driver and front passenger seats, heated second row outboard seats, an automatic heated steering wheel, power 60/40 split-folding third row bench seat, and Keyless Open and Keyless Start.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade does not just focus on aesthetics and comfort features in its redesign, though. It also delivers a tech upgrade with the inclusion of automatic emergency braking, front and rear pedestrian detection, and forward collision warning as standard equipment. The new independent rear suspension makes driving and riding in the 2021 Escalade a more comfortable experience, add Linder and Braun.

Of course, the Cadillac Escalade offers plenty of power for 2021. The 6.2-liter V8 engine paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission generates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine offers 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.