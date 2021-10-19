No Comments

2021 Cadillac Escalade Makes Best Luxury SUVs List

2021 Cadillac Escalade Sport

Photo: Cadillac

If you are on the hunt for a luxury SUV, you might want to test-drive the 2021 Cadillac Escalade. The sophisticated machine earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of The 12 Best Luxury SUVs for 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

“There are big luxury SUVs, and then there’s the Escalade. Cadillac’s legendary flagship SUV enters 2021 with a complete redesign that brings updated tech, a new suspension system, and an optional diesel engine,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Chris Teague.

With a starting price of more than $75,000, the 2021 Escalade is a pricey SUV (although not the most expensive in the luxury SUV category), but it delivers a sophisticated look and feel that rivals competitors in its class.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

“The large-but-sleek SUV carries an interior that has to be seen to be believed. Leather, wood, and metals cover nearly every inch of visible space, and the vehicle offers excellent passenger space for everyone in the house,” Teague adds.

Powerful and tech-savvy

One of the most notable tech innovations in the 2021 Escalade is the curved OLED display, the first of its kind. It measures 38 inches, and according to Cadillac, the “display has twice the pixel density of a 4K TV.” All of your infotainment options and vehicle gauges are housed in the display, which covers the dashboard. For a hands-free driving experience, you need only opt for the available Super Cruise Technology. Smartphone integration is easy with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Wireless Android Auto.

Power is no problem in the 2021 Escalade thanks to the 6.2-liter V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which is rated at 420 horsepower. The 2021 Escalade also offers an available 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel engine rated at 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Thanks to a long list of standard driver-assist technologies, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade offers peace of mind when you’re navigating the open road.