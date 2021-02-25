No Comments

2021 Cadillac Escalade Named One of the Best Looking SUVs

The 2021 Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

The staff at U.S. News & World Report created a list of “The 20 Best Looking SUVs of 2021” to recognize the most stylish models on the market. The 2021 Cadillac Escalade made the list for its updated interior and exterior design.

Exterior

The 2021 Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

According to U.S. News, the new 2021 Cadillac Escalade has both sophisticated and menacing design elements, which make it one of the best looking SUVs. The 2021 model is the longest and largest Escalade to date, complete with 22-inch alloy wheels and a sizeable gloss-black grille.

The narrow headlamps of the full-size SUV each incorporate Cadillac script, while the 3-foot full-LED taillamps feature LED Light Blades with the Cadillac Crest. The SUV also offers an available puddle lamp that displays the Cadillac Crest when you begin your drives.

Interior

The interior of the Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

On the inside, the Escalade has seating for seven or eight passengers and 121 cubic feet of cargo volume. It offers nine interior trims and four seat-insert designs to choose from. The available 16-way power driver and front-passenger Full Semi-Aniline leather seats have massage, heating, and ventilation capabilities.

U.S. News appreciates the SUV’s use of materials like hand-finished leather appointments and natural wood finishes. Ambient lighting and light piping provide eight color options for the interior, while the optional UltraView sunroof lets more natural light inside the SUV.

The Escalade also has several in-cabin technologies like the industry-first 38-inch curved OLED display, which includes a touch-screen control panel, a cluster display, and the 16.9-inch diagonal infotainment system. The U.S. News staff remarks that these technologies look like they belong in a science fiction movie.

U.S. News gave the 2021 Cadillac Escalade an overall score of 8.1 out of 10. The new SUV has a starting price of $76,195 and five trim options, each of which comes with distinct design elements.