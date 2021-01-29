No Comments

2021 Cadillac XT4 Adds New Onyx Sport Package

The 2021 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac has now added the new Onyx Sport Package as an available option for the 2021 XT4. With this package, the small crossover comes with more stylish exterior features.

Learn More About the Different Cadillac SUVs: A lineup of the models

What’s included in the Onyx Sport Package?

The 2021 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The Onyx Sport Package is available for the 2021 XT4 Luxury and Premium Luxury trim levels, and it works with both the FWD and AWD versions of each trim. The package consists of 20-inch all-season tires, 20-inch split seven-spoke gloss black wheels, a black surround grille with black mesh, and monochrome Cadillac emblems.

If you’re interested in getting the Onyx Sport Package, you can add it to the 2021 Cadillac XT4 for $2,595. This is $125 less than the cost to purchase each of the package’s items as standalone options, though you are able to do so for any of the XT4 trims, including the Sport.

Other new features of the XT4

The interior of the 2021 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

In addition to offering the new appearance package, the XT4 also has received a handful of other updates for the latest model year. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability now comes standard for every trim. This means that you can access smartphone features through the crossover’s 8-inch touch screen without needing to plug in your phone.

A new power liftgate also comes standard, allowing you to open your liftgate when your hands are full by pressing a button. And, you can now add the Driver Awareness Package to any trim in order to gain IntelliBeam headlights, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and the Following Distance Indicator for extra protection on the road.

How To Keep Your New Cadillac in Good Condition: Tips for maintaining it in the winter

If you’d like to learn more about the new 2021 Cadillac XT4, you can check out our overview of the model.