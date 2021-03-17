No Comments

Yes, the 2021 Ford Bronco is Coming to the Middle East

Rejoice! The 2021 Ford Bronco is coming to the Middle East

Photo: Ford

If you’re a Ford enthusiast in the Middle East and you’re concerned about whether or not you’ll be getting that Bronco goodness, stay your tears. Ford confirms the 2021 Bronco will launch in the Middle East this summer, bringing all that rugged goodness with it.

Get While the Getting’s Good: 2021 Ford Bronco launches this summer

It doesn’t seem like Ford will skimp when it comes to bringing the Bronco back to the Middle East, either. Customers can expect the whole kit and kaboodle, including seven available G.O.A.T. Modes, an available Advanced 4×4 system with automatic on-demand engagement, and the optional 310-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

You know what else is coming to the Middle East? The Sasquatch Package. Oh yeah, you’re talking 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped in 35-inch mud terrain tires, Bilstein shocks, and electronic-locking front and rear axles. Better yet? It’ll be standard on Badlands four-door models — stateside, you’d have to pony up extra to add the Sasquatch.

All-New F-150 arrives in the Middle East

What a beautiful sight this is

Photo: Ford

The Bronco will be the latest in a line of new Fords to make their way over to the Middle East. Last month, the all-new Ford F-150 launched across the region, offering everything from the Pro Power Onboard generator to the class-exclusive Max Recline Seats.

“We see it as our duty to deliver not just what our customers want and need, but what they might have never thought possible,” said Pedro Simoes, Middle East Marketing Director, Ford Direct Markets. “The F-150 is tougher than ever, packed with more advanced technology, and loaded with features that encourage owners to get out and enjoy their trucks more.”

And deliver the 2021 Ford F-150 does. Ford touts that the new F-150 delivers best-in-class towing and payload capabilities and will be the only truck in the Middle East offered with a full hybrid V6. Ford hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll bring the 2021 F-150 Raptor to the Middle East or not, but given its desert-running capabilities, you can bet your bottom dollar it’ll find its way there.

It’s a Proven Winner: All-new 2021 Ford F-150 wins North American Truck of the Year