2021 Ford Bronco Sport Launches in Canada

Ford Bronco Sport deliveries underway in Canada

Photo: Ford

People of Canada rejoice: the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is on its way. The new Bronco Sport, the compact companion to the Ford Bronco set to launch next summer, is making its way to dealerships across Canada this month.

Bronco Sport starts at C$32,199

The 2021 Bronco Sport lineup is basically the same as what’s offered in the United States with one exception. Ford did not offer a First Edition for the SUV in Canada, though it likely would have sold out nearly instantly had one been available.

The Base trim, which features standard 4×4 capability as well as the Terrain Management System and G.O.A.T. Modes, starts at C$32,199 plus a C$1,900 destination fee.

Though this price is a bit higher than the starting tag in the United States, it does include a couple of standard features not offered on the U.S.-spec Bronco Sport Base. Every Bronco Sport gets LED daytime running lights, an engine block heater, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing wipers, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

Ford expects Big Bend will be biggest seller

Jeff Burdick, Bronco vehicle line manager, told Automotive News Canada that Ford expects the Big Bend will be the biggest volume seller in the lineup.

“I don’t know how many customers need the full capability of a Badlands, but I know that a lot of customers like heated seats, and that comes standard in the Big Bend,” Burdick said.

Those heated seats (and the rest of the Bronco Sport, for that matter) will set customers back C$34,199 plus destination fee. The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks goes for C$37,699, and the top-of-the-line Badlands starts at C$40,199.

Of course, the Bronco Sport offers more than 100 factory-supported accessories. Like the version sold in the U.S., customers can opt for one of our adventure loadouts — Bike, Camping, Snow, and Water — that includes several accessories tailored to active lifestyles.

Deliveries of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport are already underway in the United States.

