‘We Do’ Ad Campaign Celebrates Black Women, Bronco Sport

The Ford Bronco Sport “We Do” ad campaign shows that Black women love the outoors

Photo: Ford

Ford recently launched a new ad campaign that focuses on Black women with a passion for adventure. “We Do” shows that the love for the wild outdoors and all the potential that lies therein is universal. And that the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is the right tool for going out and doing that thing you love.

Watch: ‘We Do’ celebrates Black women, Bronco Sport

According to Dibrie Guerrero, Ford’s multicultural marketing manager, the goal of “We Do” is to challenge the misconception that off-roading is a hobby mostly only enjoyed by a particular group.

“Over this last year of pandemic living, many Black women have doubled down on or discovered a love of the outdoors,” said Guerrero. “Whether it’s solo time to convene with nature or a weekend retreat with the girls, Black women are relishing the joy and freedom of the outdoors, and the Bronco Sport is the vehicle to get them there.”

To highlight this, the hero ad in the “We Do” campaign features action shots of the Bronco Sport doing its thing alongside women representing outdoor organizations for Black women doing their things. Groups like Outdoor Afro, Black Girls Do Bike, and Black Girls Run are all represented, building on a message that’s simple and effective: “They might think we don’t. We do.”

Available roof-mounted tents make the Bronco Sport ideal for camping

Photo: Ford

With the 2021 Ford Bronco finally arriving at dealerships but ostensibly sold out for the next two model years, the Bronco Sport is a more than suitable 1b option for outdoor enthusiasts. The Bronco Sport offers standard 4×4 capability, a pair of powerful EcoBoost engines, and more than 100 factory-supported accessories.

