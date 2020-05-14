No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Should Debut by July: Report

Order banks for the 2020 Ford F-150 are expected to close on May 29

Photo: Ford

We know that the 14th-generation Ford F-150 is coming, it’s just a matter of when. A report states that the 2021 Ford F-150 will be available to order by mid-July and begin production by early October, suggesting it will debut very soon.

Coming Soon from Ford: What are the most popular colors for the all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E?

An administrator at the F150gen14.com forum posted an updated Fleet Distribution News Bulletin last Friday. The document reveals that Ford is pushing back both the opening of F-150 ordering and the start of production for a second time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 2021 Ford F-150 order banks were originally set to open on May 11 and later delayed to June 15; the bulletin now sets that date at July 15.

As for production, Ford was allegedly planning to start building the 2021 F-150 at Dearborn Truck Plant on Aug. 17 and at the Kansas City plant on Sept. 14. The pause in North American manufacturing pushed those dates back to Sept. 28 and Oct. 26, respectively. Now, according to the bulletin, DTP kicks off production on Oct. 12 and KCAP kicks off production on Nov. 9.

According to this same information, the last day to order the 2020 Ford F-150 will be May 29, so it sounds like you’re going to want to get your order in if you’re angling for one.

Ford will bring some of its North American manufacturing facilities back online starting Monday. Both Dearborn Truck and Kansas City Assembly are on the list of priority plants.

When will the 2021 Ford F-150 debut?

Ford has already teased its all-electric F-150 prototype and its massive towing power

Photo: Ford

With orders opening in just under nine weeks, it certainly stands to reason that we’ll actually see what this truck looks like between now and then. Ford was rumored to have shown off the F-150 sometime this month and possibly followed that reveal up with the debut of the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid at the (now canceled) Detroit Auto Show. It doesn’t seem like a bad bet that Ford will show off the F-150 within the next few weeks to give time for hype to build, but in uncertain times, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Ford is still looking to debut its Bronco and Bronco Sport, which missed their respective March and April debuts due to COVID-19. Perhaps the solution is to have a grand ol’ reveal on or around the Fourth of July where all of these key vehicles debut in red, white, and blue hues. Really play up the Americanness of it all and use the celebratory atmosphere of Independence Day to put some distance between us and the last several months.

Whatever Ford decides to do — and however it decides to do it — don’t be shocked if the 2021 F-150 comes rolling on out looking real tough and stuff very soon.

Speaking of Tough: 2020 Ford Expedition Limited gets rough-and-tumble FX4 Off-Road Package

What we know about the next-generation Ford F-150

Leaked photos of the 2021 Ford F-150’s huge touchscreen make the current-gen’s look dinky

Photo: Ford

You’ll find images of a camo-draped Ford F-150 test mule on different corners of the internet, and those photos suggest a truck that is updated but not so much that it isn’t clearly an F-150. It’s suggested that the 2021 Ford F-150 will keep its trim and engine lineup, with the one notable exception being the F-150 Hybrid. Ford is also working on an all-electric F-150, but you probably won’t see that for a couple years yet. And, no, there won’t be an F-150 plug-in hybrid.

Photos obtained by Ford Authority suggest that the F-150 will be available with a 15.5-inch touchscreen that will run next-gen SYNC technology and a unique fold-flat shifter. It would be a safe bet that the 2021 F-150 will feature standard Ford Co-Pilot360 safety technologies, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and FordPass Connect Wi-Fi.

From the sound of it, though, we don’t have all that much longer to sit here and speculate. The 2021 Ford F-150 should make its debut soon and will probably hit the street by end-of-year.