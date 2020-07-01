No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Delivers More Power Than Expected

Order banks opened for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E on Tuesday

Photo: Ford

Ford opened up the order banks for its all-new 2021 Mustang Mach-E on Tuesday, and it had a nice little surprise in store when it comes to power. Just about every configuration of the new all-electric SUV will generate more horsepower and torque than originally stated, meaning there’ll be more muscle to go around when deliveries start later this year.

Speaking of Muscle: 2020 Super Duty gets a massive new V8 with best-in-class output

The extended-range all-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E hits 346 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque, which Ford says will be good enough to deliver a mid-five-second 0-60 mph sprint. Ford had previously stated that AWD Mach-E models with the extended-range battery would top out around 332 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque. Given that Ford says around 75 percent of early reservations are for models with AWD, that’s good news for a lot of prospective ’stang drivers.

With its new numbers, the Mustang Mach-E is even more powerful than the Mustang EcoBoost, which gets just 310 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque from its 2.3-liter turbo-four, and delivers nearly as much torque as the Ford GT. With performance being one of the “yeah, buts” among Mustang purists, the increase in output is only proof toward the idea that this is well and truly a member of the family.

“We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name,” said Ron Heiser, Mustang Mach-E chief program engineer. “These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”

No updates on Mustang Mach-E GT power output

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E also sees increases in power output in three other configurations. Rear-wheel-drive models and AWD models with the standard-range battery will both put out 266 horsepower, up from the original projection of 255 horses. Both see improvements to torque output as well, with the former increasing from 306 lb-ft to 317 lb-ft and the latter jumping from 417 lb-ft to 428 lb-ft. The extended-range RWD Mustang Mach-E, which includes the California Route 1, now produces 290 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque — up from 282 horsepower and 306 lb-ft of torque.

Ford did not include any updates on power figures for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT or Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Both are targeting output of 459 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque, and the latter is expected to go from 0-60 mph in the mid-three-second range. Since the Mach-E GT will be the last in the line to launch — it’s expected next summer — its finalized specs may not be revealed for a good little while.

Range estimates have not changed as of yet. Ford is still targeting a low of 210 miles for standard-range AWD models and a high of 300 miles or more for extended-range RWD models.

You can place your order for a 2021 Mustang Mach-E now. You’ll still need to put down a $500 deposit, by the by. If you’ve already made a reservation, your Ford dealer should be reaching out to you to convert it to a full order.

Keeping it Green: The new Ford Bronco is getting a hybrid version