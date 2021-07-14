[DETAILS] 2022 Audi A3 and S3 Updates and Pricing
The A3 has been a part of the Audi lineup since 1996 when it was initially introduced solely to the European market to battle the Volkswagen Golf. Now available in the U.S., the new A3 (and the performance-based S3 variant) has been much-anticipated due to Audi skipping the 2021 model year. But it seems like the wait was worth it, as the 2022 iteration of the popular sedan features more power, improved handling, and updated tech.
Talk About Fast: The all-electric Audi e-tron GT sets record in road trip test
Performance
The standard engine on the 2022 A3 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter TFSI engine that can get up to 201 horsepower. This engine is, of course, paired with the S tronic Audi transmission that offers smooth and rapid shifts while also providing optimal efficiency. For the first time on the A3, a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid system adds an extra boost upon launch and allows drivers to coast with the engine off in some situations.
As far as the 2022 S3 goes, you can expect a notable 306 hp from its engine (an increase of 18 hp from last year) as well as a 15 lb-ft increase in torque from 280 to 295 lb-ft. The turbo engine under the hood of the S3 also allows the sedan to go from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. As a performance model, the S3 also gets an improved suspension that sits lower to the ground while an available S sport suspension comes with Audi Drive Select modes for varying terrain.
Interior
The driver-oriented cockpit of the 2022 A3 has been integrated with intuitive technology for an upgraded in-vehicle experience. For starters, the base trim offers front seats that are heated and can be power-adjusted eight ways with four-way power lumbar support. A memory system is available for the driver’s seat as well as the outside mirrors. More new standard features on the A3 include a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and leather seating with contrast stitching. Since it’s a sporty model, the 2022 S3 receives newly developed S sport seats that are also heated and can be power-adjusted eight ways with four-way lumbar support.
Both the 2022 Audi A3 and 2022 Audi S3 come with a standard 10.1-inch MMI touch screen with the new MIB 3 system with handwriting recognition. This system also comes with a standard 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster or the available 12.3-inch virtual cockpit. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard while an available wireless phone charger helps you ditch cords completely.
Awards Season: The 2021 Audi A7 was named the Best Luxury PHEV by U.S. News
The 2022 Audi A3 starts at $33,900 for the Premium trim while the Premium Plus comes in at $37,200 and the top Prestige trim starts at $41,200. For the sportier S3, you’ll have to shell out $44,900 to start and at least $51,500 for its top trim.
Morgan (they/them) has lived all over the USA and in Europe. Now residing just outside of Philly, Morgan often spends time spotting Canadian actors in film and television, testing their caffeine tolerance levels, and playing board games with their wife. See more articles by Morgan.