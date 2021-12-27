No Comments

Dodge Busts Loose with 2022 Charger and Challenger Jailbreak

Dodge now offering unique Jailbreak package for 2022 Charger (left) and Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Photo: Stellantis

Thin Lizzy fans oughta love the latest model to join the Dodge performance lineup. 2022 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody cars are now offered with a new Jailbreak model, which ups the ante for eye-catching customization.

First Look: Meet the Dodge Jailbreak

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis says that the Jailbreak models came about as a result of customers’ fondness of personalizing their rides. He says that nearly half of all Dodge drivers modify their vehicle in some way or another, and that the Jailbreak option lets customers “run free through the styling archives.”

“We’re taking most of the parts and pieces we’ve used over the years, adding a few new ones, and letting customers build their own ‘One of One,’” Kuniskis said. “So, if you’re dreaming about owning a Stinger Yellow Challenger with Brass Monkey wheels, Hammerhead Grey seats, blue Brembos, and red badges, I’m not sure we should, but we’ll build it for you.”

Indulge your inner Frankenstein with Dodge Jailbreak content

Peep the sexy Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats

Photo: Stellantis

The Jailbreak option is available for both the 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. And while these options are largely cosmetic, here’s a big kicker: Jailbreak bumps those cars’ horsepower from 797 horsepower to 807 horsepower.

You can order your Challenger or Charger Jailbreak for just $995 MSRP on top of the vehicles’ asking price. In addition to the boost in power and unique badging, the Jailbreak package offers exclusive customization options across 20 categories. That includes seven seating options, six brake caliper colors, five exterior badge finishes, four steering wheel styles, and possibly (unconfirmed) a partridge in a pear tree.

Among the Jailbreak-exclusive options are Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats — as well as matching floor mat accents and seat belts — Brass Monkey or Satin Chrome exterior badging finish, and 20-inch Warp Speed Satin Carbon wheels.

While you can customize your own look, Dodge offers “recipes” concocted by the Dodge Product Design Office in the order guide.

This thing makes 1,000 horsepower, y’all

Photo: Stellantis

In addition to opening orders for Jailbreak models, Dodge this month announced the launch of 200 new parts for its Direct Connection program. Dodge Direct Connection includes a catalog of exclusive factory-backed performance parts for vehicles like the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

The Dodge Direct Connection program includes parts for competitive racing as well as crate engines like the ridiculous 1,000-horsepower Hellephant. Newer Challengers are the recipient of 14 different kits including torque converters, drivelines, and new cylinder heads.

Dodge Direct Connection parts will be available exclusively through the Dodge Power Brokers network. These specialized performance-focused dealers will also have exclusive ordering and showroom display rights for the Jailbreak models.

The launch of these programs and the new Jailbreak models are part of Dodge Never Lift, a 24-month event during which the brand will reveal new vehicles, accessories, and initiatives. Among these reveals will be the brand’s first electric muscle car, slated to arrive in 2024, and a concept car that will bow in early 2022.