Canadian Dealers Already Electrified by Ford F-150 Lightning

Early reservations for the 2022 Ford F-150 have impressed Canadian dealers over two months

Photo: Ford

Ford is charging ahead (pun intended) with its electrification plans at full force, and the upcoming 2022 F-150 Lightning will be essential in helping thousands make the switch. If early reactions from Canadian customers and dealers are any indication, the F-150 Lightning should help Ford of Canada crack some tough markets for EVs.

Western Canadian Ford dealers see strong reservations for F-150 Lightning

According to Automotive News Canada, Ford dealers in western Canada are expressing excitement about the arrival of the F-150 Lightning. That is in spite of the fact that the region is slower to adopt EVs than in places like Quebec and British Columbia — partly due to a lack of provincial incentives.

In some cases, dealerships booked more reservations for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning within the first 24 hours than they did the 2021 Ford Bronco. This trend suggests that the adoption of EVs may continue to surprise so long as Ford delivers vehicles that check other boxes drivers are looking for.

Trucks, of course, will play a huge role in this. Michelle Krebs, an analyst with Cox Automotive, told Auto News Canada that survey responses show that drivers are ready to make the leap to electric trucks. “The question,” she says, “is how many of those buyers are there, is the pie big enough for all the players jumping into the market, and who those buyers will pick.”

Ford will not lack for competition with the soon-to-launch GMC HUMMER EV, the upcoming Silverado electric truck, and the Tesla Cybertruck. However, given Ford’s standing as the top truck brand in Canada and North America, it has the inside track to capitalize.

Since the debut of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning this spring, Ford says that customers have reserved more than 100,000 trucks. Ford hasn’t offered up reservation numbers for Canada as of yet.

