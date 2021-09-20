No Comments

2022 Ford Mustang, Mustang Mach-E Get Ice White Edition Package

Photo: Ford

What’s cooler than being cool? Being a Ford Mustang. The Ford Mustang and Mustang Mach-E are only getting cooler for 2022 with a new Ice White Edition Appearance Package. This frosty option available on the Mustang fastback and all-electric Mustang Mach-E harkens back to a classic from yesteryear.

Ford’s New Instant Classic: 2022 F-150 Lightning brings the F-Series and Ford into a new era

“Mustang has always had the power to attract attention on the road, but the new Mustang Ice White Edition could – just like the original ’93 Triple White Fox body feature Mustang — become one of the hot collectibles of future generations,” said Mustang brand marketing manager Jim Owens.

That iconic Triple White Ford Mustang was limited to 1,500 convertibles back in 1993. Though Ford hasn’t put a number on the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for either vehicle, you can bet it’s gonna be a hot commodity. You know, despite the name.

Photos: 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition

Ooh-wee! So handsome!

Photo: Ford

Yep. It’s a Mustang all right

Photo: Ford

Tribar taillamps? Mustang

Photo: Ford

The luxurious interior of the Mustang Mach-E Ice Edition

Photo: Ford

You wanna grip this, dontcha?

Photo: Ford

Oh-so fancy

Photo: Ford

So what does the Ice White Edition Appearance Package include? With the Mustang Mach-E, you’re getting Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint, Star white mirror caps and wheel lip moldings, 19-inch aluminum wheels with pockets painted in Oxford White, and an Oxford White pony badge. You also get the latter on the steering wheel inside as well as Light Space Gray upholstery and a Bright Silver hex-patterned instrument panel.

The Ice White Edition Appearance Package will be available on the Mustang EcoBoost and GT Premium coupes. With this, you’ll get an Oxford White exterior, 19-inch Oxford White wheels, iced-out taillamps, and Oxford White badging. Want more Oxford White? You get it inside with Oxford White seat inserts and door panels. You’ll also get black leather seating with white contrast stitching and aluminum appliques.

Photos: 2022 Ford Mustang White Edition

The iconic shape of the Mustang fastback

Photo: Ford

With the GT badge you know (and other cars fear)

Photo: Ford

Ferocious AF

Photo: Ford

The face of an iced-out champ

Photo: Ford

Devil’s in the details in the Ice Edition

Photo: Ford

Looks cozy!

Photo: Ford

If you’re already super excited, cool your heels a bit. The Ice White Edition Appearance Package will be available for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E and Mustang fastback early next year.