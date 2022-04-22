No Comments

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Overview

The fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 goes all-in on luxury, introducing extensively redesigned looks and a pair of upscale new trims to its capable, well-equipped lineup. This full-size pickup truck is offered in eight trim levels for 2022: Pro, SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, AT4X, Denali, and Denali Ultimate.

What’s new

New features, styling elements, and trim levels abound for the 2022 Sierra 1500. All models sport redesigned bumpers, grilles, and LED headlamps, and higher trims have a new-look center console and dash with larger screens and updated technologies. Two of the Sierra’s engines boast newly heightened power and capability.

The Sierra lineup also welcomes two new variants: the AT4X and the Denali Ultimate. The off-road-ready AT4X features Multimatic DSSV spool valve dampers, front and rear electronic locking differentials, a specially tuned chassis and suspension, and an interior trimmed in full-grain leather and ash wood. The Denali Ultimate comes decked out in leather and open-pore Paldao wood and shows off exclusive 22-inch wheels. It also adds standard advanced features like massage seats, enhanced Super Cruise with automatic lane changes and hands-free trailering, and a Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control.

Performance and capabilities

The Sierra lineup offers a choice of four powertrain options for 2022. The 2.7-liter turbo high-output engine generates 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque (up from 348) to go with 9,400 pounds of max towing. The 3.0-liter Duramax turbo-diesel delivers 277 horsepower, 460 lb-ft of torque, and a strengthened 13,200 pounds of max towing. A 5.3-liter V8 and 6.2-liter V8 are available as well.

The Sierra offers a wide range of available features for towing and off-roading. It can be equipped with up to 14 trailering camera views and the ProGrade Trailering System with an in-vehicle trailering app. All trims offer 4WD as a standard or available feature, and AT4 models add a two-speed transfer case, tuned Rancho shocks, a 2-inch suspension lift, and other all-terrain elements.

Exterior design

The 2022 Sierra comes in three cab configurations (regular, double, and crew) and three box configurations (short, standard, and long). Standard exterior equipment includes 17-inch wheels, chrome bumpers (including the rear CornerStep feature), LED headlamps and taillamps, and a locking tailgate. The six-function MultiPro Tailgate is available or standard on every trim. High-end options include power assist steps, hard and soft tonneau covers, and LED lighting for the cargo box. The Sierra also offers 10 different exterior paint colors and more than 20 wheel design choices.

Interior features

The interior of the 2022 Sierra emphasizes spacious seating, convenient features, and sophisticated materials. Crew cab models can seat up to six passengers and provide more than 43 inches of rear legroom. Most trims offer amenities like a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, premium floor liners, rear underseat storage, dual-zone automatic climate control, and push-button start. High-end trims add refined cabin materials like perforated leather, real wood, microsuede, chrome, and brushed aluminum.

Infotainment and safety tech

New for 2022, SLE and above trims come with a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch customizable digital instrument cluster, and Google built-in features (for navigation, music, voice assistance, and more). All trims come with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and Wi-Fi hotspot capability. The Sierra is also available with a multicolor 15-inch head-up display, built-in navigation, and a Bose premium sound system with seven or 12 speakers.

Also new for 2022, all Sierra trims come equipped with standard GMC Pro Safety. This package includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and more. Higher trims add Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, and HD Surround Vision.

