2022 Lexus UX 250h AWD F SPORT Special Edition Comes to Canada

Photo: Lexus

The 2022 Lexus UX 250h AWD headed to Canada with a handful of new updates — including a new F SPORT Special Edition model. Here’s what’s new on this self-charging all-wheel-drive hatchback.

Get to know the 2022 Lexus UX 250h AWD

For the latest model year, this luxury compact crossover gained the Rear Seat Reminder safety feature, which encourages the driver to check for children or pets in the back seat before departing. This new family-friendly safety bundle complements the model’s standard Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, which contains a range of fender-bender-preventing safety tools like daytime cyclist and pedestrian detection, Lane Tracing Assist, and Road Sign Assist.

Perhaps the most notable feature of the 2022 Lexus UX 250h AWD is its fourth generation Lexus Self-Charging Hybrid Electric system. It consists of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, working in tandem with high-torque electric motors to channel 181 horsepower through an electronic continuously variable transmission. On top of that, it boasts on-demand all-wheel-drive system, which can be helpful for navigating on icy roads.

Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus in Canada, thinks that the Lexus UX 250h is particularly suited to city life in Great White North. “The UX hybrid stands out from the crowd and makes a powerful statement, with a winning combination of city-smart technology and bold urban style, ready to enable your active lifestyle,” he stated in a press release.

The new F SPORT Special Edition model

New for 2022, the F SPORT Special Edition model was added to the Lexus UX 250h lineup. It sports exclusive details, including black accented headlamps, 18-inch black F SPORT wheels, a leather-appointed steering wheel with blue-stitching, and a black F SPORT cabin with blue contrast stitching. And in terms of comfort features, it offers what you’d expect to find on an upper-trim luxury model — a power moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The new 2022 Lexus UX 250h AWD is on sale now at Lexus dealerships across Canada.