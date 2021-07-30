No Comments

VW Focuses on Electric Future With End of Passat Production

The automaker announced a special Passat Limited Edition model to celebrate the sedan's exit

It’s time to say farewell to the Volkswagen Passat

Photo: Volkswagen

Since 1973, the Passat has been a successful part of Volkswagen’s lineup. But the goals and aspirations of automakers change over time. VW has been committed to an all-electric future for some time now, and it recently announced that it would end production of the iconic Passat at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant to focus more on its electrified future.

The timing of the Passat’s end makes complete sense, as large family sedans have slowly been losing their appeal over the years as more versatile crossovers and SUVs flood the market. Volkswagen of America’s president and CEO Scott Keogh is optimistic about the brand’s future SUV success at the Chattanooga plant: “With the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in high demand, and the North American production launch of the all-electric ID.4 SUV next year, our future in Chattanooga looks brighter than ever.”

Special Passat Limited Edition

For those wanting to commemorate the Passat’s long-lasting journey in the auto world, Volkswagen is producing 1,973 Limited Edition models to recognize its history and those who helped build the Passat. The 2022 Volkswagen Passat Limited Edition will be available in four unique color combinations to pay homage to a certain aspect of the vehicle’s past.

411 Aurora Red Metallic models with a Titan Black interior signify the original vehicle production code .

Aurora Red Metallic models with a Titan Black interior signify the . 423 Racing Green Metallic models with a Mauro brown interior represent the Chattanooga area code .

Racing Green Metallic models with a Mauro brown interior represent the . 524 Pure White models with a Mauro Brown interior represent the opening date of the Chattanooga plant on May 24 (5/24), 2011.

Pure White models with a Mauro Brown interior represent the on May 24 (5/24), 2011. 615 Platinum Grey Metallic models with a Titan Black interior represent the six generations of imported Passat models, one generation at the Chattanooga plant, and five decades of sales.

Other unique special edition features include seat tags with “1 of 1973” on one side and “VW Chattanooga Since 2011” on the other side as well as cup holder mats with aerial maps of the city and the factory on them.

Pricing for the 2022 Passat Limited Edition starts at $30,295 with the Aurora Red Metallic exterior paint costing an additional $395. No on-sale date has been revealed nor has VW announced where many of these models will be located for purchase. Hopefully they’ll be spread out at dealerships so fans across the U.S. get a chance to own a piece of the brand’s history.