2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Overview

The Escalade has been a part of the Cadillac lineup for over 20 years. But the brand recently introduced the first-ever Cadillac Escalade-V — a supercharged and super powerful version of the popular full-size SUV.

Exterior

On the outside, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V looks similar to the standard Escalade. It retains its large, boxy shape, but highlights the athletic nature of its performance with Edge Red Brembo brake calipers, exclusive 22-inch aluminum wheels, a dark quad exhaust, and V-Series badges.

Interior

Much like its exterior, the interior of the Escalade-V features exclusive elements that show off the SUV’s commanding presence. There are three rows of leather seats, with the 16-way power front seats offering heating, ventilation, and massage. Another fun perk of the Escalade-V is the Panoramic UltraView sunroof that extends from the front seats to the back.

Along with the comfort amenities, the cabin is filled with advanced tech like a curved OLED with 38 inches of total diagonal display and an AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker audio system. You’ll also find a full-color Head-Up Display, a rear seat entertainment system, conversation enhancement, AR-enabled navigation, and Night Vision.

Performance

Of course, the top feature of the all-new Cadillac Escalade-V is its performance. The SUV is rated at 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft torque, according to GM. Its 6.2-liter supercharged and intercooled engine shares similarities with the CT5-V Blackwing but has a higher inlet and exhaust restrictions to work for the full-size SUV.

In addition to pure power, the Escalade-V has an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, and full-time active all-wheel drive. All of this creates an improved feeling of driver control and supreme comfort behind the wheel.

Safety

The technology in the new Cadillac Escalade-V isn’t reserved just for entertainment. The SUV is equipped with a huge suite of smart safety and driver-assistance features. Some of the highlights include Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, HD Surround Vision, and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking.