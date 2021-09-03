No Comments

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Offers Massaging Front Seats

It seems Cadillac is pulling out all the stops when it comes to adding luxury features to its premiere EV, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. It was recently confirmed that the Lyriq would come standard with massaging front seats. Here’s what else we’ve learned.

What’s inside this luxury EV?

Generally speaking, standard heated front seats are a perk you’d find among the upper crust of luxury vehicles. It seems that Cadillac decided to overshoot that and make heat, massaging front seats a standard feature in the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Both the driver and the front passenger will be able to enjoy this relaxing features.

On top of that, GM Authority confirmed that the Lyriq will boast some additional cutting-edge safety tech. For starters, it’ll be the first GM vehicle to have the Side Bicyclist Alert System. This new standard feature is designed to alert you if there’s a cyclist that’s either in your blind spot or nearing it. It’ll join the Lyriq’s roster of established safety tech, like Blind Zone Steering Assist.

The new Surround Vision Recorder is another advanced standard safety tool that’s coming to the Lyriq. It features a collection of four cameras, one on each side of the vehicle. It can serve as a dash cam, and if something triggers the vehicle’s alarm, it’ll immediately start recording so you can find out who (or what) attempted to damage your vehicle. Currently, it’s not known if this is the same Surround Vision Recorder that the CT6 offered, or if it’s an updated version.

All of these upscale features complement the Lyriq’s class-leading assortment of luxuries. The new EV offers hands-free Super Cruise driving technology, along with a 33-inch display. And with the Active Noise Cancellation system, you’ll be better able to enjoy the AKG Studio 19-speaker sound system that even comes with headrest speakers.

If you’re interested in Cadillac’s first EV, you’ll be able to order your Lyriq starting on September 18.