LinkedIn Profile Teases 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

Is the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor coming? Let’s hope!

Photo: Ford

Bronco-mania is still running wild, and it’s looking like it’s fixing to only get wilder and wilder down the trail. A Ford employee recently updated their LinkedIn profile to include work on a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor, suggesting that an even higher-powered off-road SUV should be bearing down on us within the next couple of years.

Last week, an admin for Bronco enthusiast forum Bronco6G posted a screengrab of the LinkedIn profile of an anonymous Ford employee. The image shows that the 28-year employee has been an electrical distribution system engineer for the last decade, working on vehicles including the latest-generation Ford Expedition.

As for their current role, the post reads: “Currently designing EDS system — schematics for 2021 Bronco/2023 Bronco Raptor, using E3 (Zuken) for schematics that help produce the harness prints.” According to Bronco6G, the employee’s profile has since been updated to remove the reference to the Bronco Raptor.

Rumors of a Ford Bronco Raptor have been around since the SUV was announced three years ago, but they’ve been swirling particularly mist-like the last few months. Back in June, it was suggested that the Ford Bronco Raptor would feature the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 offered in the Explorer ST. That engine delivers 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, which would be quite a leap in power over the 2021 Bronco’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.

Is this enough to bank on Ford dropping a Bronco Raptor for 2023? Eh, probably not. If there’s anything we should have learned from the last nine months, it’s that tomorrow is mighty hard to predict. But given the smash success that the Bronco has been so far with nearly 200,000 reservations to date, it’s a good bet that Ford’s looking to strike while the branding iron is still hot.

