New 2023 Ford Escape Adds ST-Line, SYNC 4

The new 2023 Ford Escape gets three ST-Line options

Photo: Ford

The Ford Escape gets a solid refresh for 2023 with some nice new bells and whistles. Probably the loudest of the bunch is the Ford Escape ST-Line, a sportier-looking take on the formula that’s offered as a trio of models.

Escape ST-Line includes three models (but no proper ST)

2023 Ford Escape St-Line Elite in Rapid Red

Photo: Ford

Ford takes the line part of ST-Line a bit more to heart with the 2023 Escape, offering it up in three variants. There’s the ST-Line, ST-Line Select, and ST-Line Elite, but all three sport the tell-tale black mesh grille, rear wing spoiler, and Ebony interior with red stitched details and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

The Escape ST-Line Elite gets a few more differentiating features, including larger 19-inch machine-faced Ebony-painted aluminum wheels and an optional coast-to-coast LED light bar for the grille. All three ST-Line models are available with the 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle hybrid. That powertrain gets a slight uptick in power for 2023, offering 210 horsepower while delivering an estimated 550 miles of range on a full tank with front-wheel drive.

The ST-Line Select and ST-Line Elite get the returning 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which should retain its output of 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Both also come standard with all-wheel drive. The base 1.5-liter EcoBoost — standard for the ST-Line — also stays pat with 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque.

With Ford moving to go all-electric, it doesn’t seem likely that the Escape will enter its next generation with an internal combustion engine. That, and the fact that Ford already has its performance SUV P’s and Q’s pretty well covered, seems to suggest that the ST-Line won’t evolve into an ST with a more powerful engine at any point soon.

2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid in Vapor Blue

Photo: Ford

Ford continues to offer the Escape as a plug-in hybrid, which it says can achieve 37 miles on electric power alone. The 2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid is expected to deliver 221 total system horsepower.

Escape latest Ford SUV to add SYNC 4

New Ford Escape gets SYNC 4 and a larger screen option

Photo: Ford

On the tech side of things, the 2023 Ford Escape gets some of the essential upgrades, including SYNC 4 with an optional 13.2-inch center screen. As a result, the new Escape gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa Built-in, Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates, and options like enhanced voice recognition and connected navigation.

Safety-wise, the new Ford Escape debuts Blind Spot Assist, a feature that automatically nudges the driver away from a vehicle approaching in their blind spot. Ford Co-Pilot360 also adds Intersection Assist 2.0 as an option.

The new 2023 Escape should hit Ford dealers by early 2023.