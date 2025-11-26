The 2026 Ford Ranger Arrives with Engine Changes and a New Special Edition

The most notable changes include the introduction of the new Wolftrak special edition, a streamlined engine lineup, and an array of upgraded standard features across the range. These updates come as Ford prepares to face off against its rivals, including the new generations of the Toyota Hilux and Nissan Navara, which have recently entered the market.

First introduced in November 2021, the current generation Ranger now sees modest revisions aimed at enhancing both its appeal and performance. While the changes are not sweeping, they reflect Ford’s strategy to keep the Ranger at the top of Australia’s highly competitive pickup truck segment. The 2026 Ranger introduces a new limited-edition trim, a more refined engine lineup, and improved features that cater to both everyday drivers and off-road enthusiasts.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger Platinum Acacia Green – © Ford

The Wolftrak Special Edition: Rugged and Ready

Leading the update is the introduction of the Ranger Wolftrak special edition. Finished in a bold Traction Green color, with additional options of Shadow Black and Command Grey, the Wolftrak comes with unique Zest accents on the grille and black 17-inch wheels. A tall “long-legged” sports bar adds to the aggressive, off-road look of the truck, while special badging further distinguishes it from other trims.

The Wolftrak is designed to appeal to buyers looking for both style and substance, with a rugged aesthetic that complements its off-road capability. Alongside this new special edition, the Ranger lineup continues to include popular trims such as the XL, XLT, XLS, Wildtrak, and Tremor, with the Black Edition now becoming a permanent option for buyers.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger Wolftrak Traction Green – © Ford

Enhanced Standard Features Across the Lineup

Ford has also made significant upgrades to the standard features across the Ranger range. The entry-level XL trim now comes with a 12-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, and Ford’s Driver Assist Technology suite, all as standard. These features, which were previously optional, now make the XL trim a more attractive option for buyers seeking modern technology at an affordable price.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger XLT Meteor Grey – © Ford

The XLT trim has been enhanced with a heavy-duty suspension setup, improving its load-carrying capacity and off-road performance. Meanwhile, the XLS trim adds side steps, carpet floor mats, and all-terrain tires on 17-inch alloy wheels. The previously limited Ranger Black Edition is now a permanent part of the range, offering a sleek, monochromatic look. Ford also brings back the rugged Tremor variant, which is specifically designed for off-road enthusiasts, albeit for a limited time.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger Black Edition Shadow Black -© Ford

Engine Lineup Changes: A Shift in Powertrains

One of the most significant changes for the 2026 Ranger is the removal of the 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel engine. The bi-turbo diesel has been dropped, likely in response to tighter emissions standards, with a more refined single-turbo 2.0-liter diesel engine taking its place. This new engine delivers 168 horsepower and 405 Nm of torque, offering a balance of performance and efficiency.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Ignire Orange – © Ford

The larger 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine remains available, offering 247 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. This engine is available as an option on trims like the XL, XLT, and Black Edition, while it comes standard on the XLS, Wildtrak, and Platinum models. The Ranger Raptor, Ford’s high-performance off-road variant, continues to feature the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, delivering 392 horsepower. The updated engine lineup ensures that the Ranger remains competitive while meeting evolving environmental standards.

MY26.5 Ford Ranger XL Super Cab Chassis Arctic White – © Ford

The updated 2026 Ranger lineup is priced between US$24,000 and US$58,500 (AU$37,130 to AU$90,690), depending on the trim and options selected. The first deliveries are expected in mid-2026, with orders set to open in December 2025. This pricing structure reflects the added features and special editions, with the Ranger continuing to offer strong value in a competitive market segment.