3 Ford SUVs Make US News’ List of Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrids

2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

Photo: Ford

The 2021 Ford lineup is strong with fuel-efficient SUVs. The Ford Explorer Hybrid, Ford Escape Hybrid, and Ford Escape PHEV made the U.S. News and World Report’s list of the 12 Most Fuel-Efficient Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid SUVs. The Ford Escape topped the list, earning the number one spot with its 102 MPGe range.

2021 Ford Escape PHEV

Although not available yet, but hopefully soon, the 2021 Ford Escape PHEV is worth the wait, especially if you’re driving goal is to be as fuel-efficient as possible.

“The Escape PHEV has an all-electric range of 37 miles, and it’s highly efficient whether you’re using gas or electric power,” reports U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday. “With almost 40 miles of all-electric range on tap, many drivers won’t have to fill up the gas tank very often.”

2021 Ford Escape Hybrid

The 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder and single electric motor. Combined, the systems generate 200 horsepower, and it earned an USN Overall Score of 8.3/10.

“Choosing the hybrid will save you about $300 per year over the base non-hybrid Escape,” according to Loveday.

2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid

Photo: Ford

2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid

The 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid didn’t perform as well as its siblings, but it still takes a well-deserved spot on the list due to its fuel-efficient performance. It also earned praise for its powerful 3.3-liter V6 engine and electric motor components. It generates 318 horsepower and 322 lb-ft of torque, and delivers impressive capability. When properly equipped, the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid can tow 5,000 pounds.

“At $50,000, the 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid is the most expensive vehicle on our list. While that may seem steep, it’s actually cheaper than a non-hybrid V6-powered Explorer, and it will save you an average of $150 per year on fuel,” Loveday reports.

If you are interested in saving money on fuel, consider these efficient options from Ford.