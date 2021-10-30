No Comments

3 Future EVs to Expect from GMC

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

The future is electric, and several models from GMC will be introducing eco-friendly powertrains in the next few years. The GMC Hummer EV pickup is slated for 2022 with the GMC Sierra EV following in 2023, and the Hummer EV SUV will hit the market in 2024.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

You’ll have not one but two Hummer models to choose from starting in 2022 when the special Edition 1 model of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup launches.

“The $112,595 Edition 1 uses three motors to make a combined 1,000 horsepower. That’s potent enough to get the Hummer EV from zero to 60 mph in just three seconds. Its GM Ultium battery pack will provide GM-estimated 350-plus miles of range on a single charge,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer John M. Vincent.

2023 GMC Sierra EV

The automaker has confirmed that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup will be getting a sibling. However, it’s just speculation right now that GMC will deliver a copy of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which may or may not carry the Sierra name, according to Vincent.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The GMC Hummer EV SUV will closely follow the release of the GMC Hummer EV pickup. The 2024 Hummer EV SUV borrows the pickup’s GM Ultium platform. The Hummer EV SUV seats five and offers an open-air driving experience thanks to roof panels you can remove.

“Like several new electric vehicles, the fully-electric Hummer EV SUV will be able to power external devices, which allows you to skip carrying a gas-powered generator to the job site or campsite,” Vincent reports.

The tri-motor electric drive system will produce a responsive performance thanks to the GMC-estimated horsepower rating of 830. The range is estimated at 300 miles. It’s probable that a six-figure price tag will be attached to the GMC Hummer EV SUV.