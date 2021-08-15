No Comments

3 Most Affordable Cadillac Models for 2021

2021 Cadillac CT4

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac is synonymous with sophistication. However, a few of the brand’s models are more affordable than you might think. Go with one of these three 2021 Cadillac vehicles if you want to channel the automaker’s iconic style without draining your bank account.

Sensible Price, Upscale Looks: Find a new-to-you Cadillac under $30K

2021 Cadillac CT4

2021 Cadillac CT4

Photo: Cadillac

The 2021 CT4 is a luxury compact sedan that gives a lot of bang for the buck. With a starting price of $33,395, it’s a budget-savvy way to add a Cadillac to your life without totally depleting your savings.

The CT4 delivers a thrilling ride quality regardless of which of the two powertrains you go with, the 2.7-liter dual-volute turbocharged engine or the 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged one. The former mill can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds, while the latter mill can accomplish this feat in 6.2 seconds.

Regain a sense of serenity en route to your destinations thanks to comforts such as heated and ventilated front seats with a lumbar massage function. Nine different interior color and trim combinations means that it’s easy to find a CT4 that matches your personality.

Each CT4 includes a range of infotainment and convenience perks to make each trip a joy ride. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while keeping your focus on the road ahead with the sedan’s steering-wheel controls and Natural Voice Recognition technology. Cadillac also offers the CT4 with available Super Cruise semi-autonomous technology. This system lets you drive hands-free when you still have miles to go till you reach your destination and you need a short break from manning the car.

2021 Cadillac XT4

Photo: Cadillac

The XT4 is the second most affordable member of the 2021 Cadillac lineup. It has a starting price of $35,795. That’s significantly cheaper than other luxury compact SUVs like the 2021 Acura RDX and the Mercedes-Benz GLB.

It strikes the right balance between efficiency and energy. The front-wheel drive configuration yields 30 mpg on the highway. And the 2.0-liter turbo engine delivers 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque for punchy performance.

A flexible seating layout makes it easy to accommodate different combinations of people and things. It also has a best-in-class rear legroom dimension of 39.5 inches, so backseat passengers can stretch their legs more on long drives.

Feel more relaxed each time you set foot in the XT4 when you turn on the massaging front seats that also come with heating and ventilation functions. And keep your phone powered without cluttering the cockpit with wires, thanks to available Wireless Phone Charging. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto pair with Alexa Built-In so you can use voice commands to access favorite songs, call contacts, and access navigation data.

2021 Cadillac CT5

Photo: Cadillac

The third lowest-priced vehicle of the brand’s 2021 lineup is the CT5 sedan. With a starting price of $36,995, it costs just a bit more than the XT4 and has more muscle and interior advantages than its smaller sibling the CT4.

A 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood results in a more exhilarating ride than the CT4. This powertrain churns out 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. The CT5 also has the brand’s exclusive Magnetic Ride Control. This technology continuously detects and interprets road conditions then automatically tweaks the car’s handling for smoother and more precise performance.

The CT5 is a better choice than the CT4 when it comes to backseat passenger comfort and stereo sound quality. Back-row passengers will feel less cramped on long road trips with 37.9 inches of space to stretch out in. The CT4 gives backseat riders 4.5 inches less legroom. And the CT5 comes standard with a nine-speaker audio system and an available 15-speaker Bose premium sound system. The CT4 offers one less speaker on both its standard and available sound systems.

Not sure which of these three models to bring home? Find out more about the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac XT4, and Cadillac CT5 here on The News Wheel.

Save On a New Vehicle: Discover your vehicle’s trade-in value here