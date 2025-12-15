The Top 4 Used Trucks Under $20K You Should Consider

In 2025, the used truck market remains challenging, as trucks generally have excellent resale value. The high demand for pickups, both new and used, pushes prices higher. This trend makes it harder for buyers to find a deal, but it’s not impossible.

With careful research, there are still affordable options that can serve well in daily use and light-duty tasks. Consumer Reports identified four models that stand out for their reliability, usability, and overall value for under $20,000.

Ford Maverick: Affordable Efficiency

The Ford Maverick, introduced in 2022, has become a popular choice for those seeking an affordable and fuel-efficient truck. While new Mavericks have seen their prices rise, early used models are now available for under $20,000. Consumer Reports points out that most of these trucks are front-wheel-drive hybrid versions, offering excellent fuel economy at the expense of horsepower and capability.

While the Maverick is an excellent choice for around-town driving, it may not be ideal for heavy payloads, large towing jobs, or off-road adventures. Buyers looking for a more substantial truck may need to explore other options, but for light-duty tasks, the Maverick provides a cost-effective, practical solution.

Honda Ridgeline: A Family-Friendly Pickup

According to Consumer Reports, the Honda Ridgeline, particularly models from 2017 onwards, is one of the best used pickups available for under $20,000. Unlike traditional pickups, the Ridgeline uses a car-based architecture, offering a smoother ride and more interior space, which makes it especially appealing to families.

While it might not compete with body-on-frame trucks like the Ford F-150 in terms of raw power, the Ridgeline excels in comfort, versatility, and everyday utility. For those on a budget, the Ridgeline remains a great choice, as it provides plenty of interior space and flexibility for light tasks. While newer, fully loaded models may exceed the $20,000 mark, many earlier models with fewer than 100,000 miles can still be found for an affordable price.

Toyota Tacoma: Reliability at a Premium

The Toyota Tacoma is renowned for its durability, making it a standout in the used truck market. However, the Tacoma’s legendary reputation for reliability comes at a price. Consumer Reports explains that with a budget of $20,000, buyers will typically encounter older models, often with over 100,000 miles. These trucks are usually the base four-cylinder versions, lacking some of the higher-end features found in newer models.

The Tacoma is known for its rugged, off-road capability, but compared to other trucks in the same price range, older models can feel underpowered, with less refinement and fewer modern features. Despite these drawbacks, the Tacoma remains a highly sought-after truck, with many buyers willing to pay a premium for its proven longevity.

Toyota Tundra: Full-Size Power, Older Models

For those who need a full-size, body-on-frame truck, the Toyota Tundra is a great choice. However, with a $20,000 budget, buyers will mostly find older models—sometimes up to 15 years old. Despite their age, these trucks offer the same reliability and ruggedness that Toyota is known for. The Tundra, especially those equipped with the 5.7-liter V8 engine, is known for its towing power and durability.

Older Tundras are not necessarily outdated, as the second-generation Tundra platform remained in production from 2007 until 2021. While buyers might encounter high mileage, the Tundra’s strong engine and dependable performance make it a solid option for those seeking a full-size pickup at a lower price.

Considerations When Buying a Used Truck

These four models are solid choices, but it’s important to note that buying a used truck comes with potential risks. While these trucks are generally reliable, most will be out of warranty, meaning the buyer will be responsible for any repairs or maintenance costs.

The same resale values that make trucks more expensive also mean that new trucks can be a worthwhile investment in terms of retaining value. For some, the peace of mind offered by a factory warranty could outweigh the cost savings of a used truck. As always, thorough research and careful consideration are crucial when making such a significant purchase.