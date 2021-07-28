No Comments

5 Cool Features on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Photo: Cadillac

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is the brand’s first fully electric production model, but that’s not the only innovative thing about it. Here’s a look at five of the most unique features on this futuristic SUV.

Choreographed lighting

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac models are known for their signature narrow, vertical lights, but the Lyriq takes this to the next level. It sports 736 exterior LED lights, which animate in specific patterns when you arrive at or depart from your vehicle.

Designed for spirited driving

Photo: Cadillac

Thanks to its electrified powertrain, the Lyriq can deliver 325 lb-ft of near-instant torque, along with 340 horsepower. On top of that, it boasts Cadillac performance-inspired steering to give you a thrilling ride, whether you’re on the track or cruising down the freeway during your daily commute. And since it sports a floor-integrated Ultium battery pack, the Lyriq boasts a low center of gravity and a nearly 50/50 weight distribution.

Faster charging

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac estimates that the Lyriq will deliver over 300 miles of range on a full charge. If you opt for the available dual on-board charging package, you’ll be able to enjoy at-home Level 2 AC charging, which allows you to restore 52 miles of range for every hour that your vehicle is plugged in. On a public fast charger, your Lyriq will be able to recharge up to 76 miles in a sweet 10 minutes.

Unique grille design

Photo: Cadillac

Unlike a gas-powered vehicle that needs a grille for ventilation, the Lyriq’s electric powertrain doesn’t need airflow. That’s why the Lyriq sports a Black Crystal shield with a dazzling three-dimensional pattern.

Super Cruise

Photo: Cadillac

The Lyriq offers GM’s innovative Super Cruise feature, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver-assist tech tool. It’s currently compatible with over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada, and new routes are being added constantly.

Reservations for the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq open in September of 2021.