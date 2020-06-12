No Comments

A Closer Look at the New Audi e-tron GT

The new e-tron GT is Audi’s next big push for EV greatness

Photo: Audi

Back in 2018, the Los Angeles Motor Show played host to a new concept vehicle from Audi. It was known as the e-tron GT, and was promised to emerge as a major player in the electric-vehicle segment. Audi hoped to pit their new EV against rivals like the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan, and drivers have been eagerly waiting for more information on this exciting new vehicle. With a production model having recently been spotted in disguise, now is the perfect time to look at what we know about the new Audi e-tron GT.

The new Audi e-tron GT revealed

The new Audi e-tron GT will join the company’s growing e-tron family of EVs upon its release. Audi has plans for a lineup of 25 different e-tron vehicles, and the GT will be the third of these releases. The production model is expected to be largely identical to its prototype counterpart. Its recent disguised sighting has revealed that the vehicle’s body, front and end design details, and seating capacity remain unchanged. The only changes revealed so far are the lack of touch-sensitive door openers, center-locking wheels, and the glowing front and rear e-tron logos seen at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

The e-tron GT is said to be capable of reaching 62 mph in only 3.5 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 149 mph. Its 96kWh battery will be able to charge from empty to 80 percent in only 15 to 20 minutes. Other expected features include single-pedal driving, exceptional handling, high torque, 22-inch diameter wheels, and a roof and doors constructed of lightweight carbon fiber.

The new Audi e-tron GT is expected to cross the $100,000 threshold when it arrives at dealerships in late 2020. It will be Audi’s flagship e-tron vehicle upon release, and will fight with Tesla and Porche’s EV offerings for the top spot.