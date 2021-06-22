No Comments

All-New 2022 Lexus NX to be Built in Canada

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX is finally here — and it’s going to be produced at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Cambridge South plant in Cambridge, Ontario. From its new powertrain options and additional tech tools to its refreshed exterior design, here’s a look at what the 2022 Lexus NX has to offer.

A fresh new look

The latest generation of the Lexus NX sports a more aggressive stance, with a low center of gravity for sportier handling. It also boasts a redesigned spindle grille and frame, which are meant to create a striking sense of depth, while the rear brand signature has been revamped to make it more eye-catching. You can also pick from a handful of new colors for your NX: Grecian Water, Nori Green Pearl, and Cloudburst Gray.

Powertrains

As of the 2022 model year, the Lexus NX will offer a selection of four powertrain options. First, there’s a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gas mill that provides203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The NX’s second offering is a beefed-up self-charging hybrid, which delivers 239 horsepower — a 20 percent improvement over last year’s model. The third option is Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid, which boasts a high-efficiency design that cuts down on its charging time. The fourth and final choice is an all-new 2.4-liter Turbo that unleashes 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque.

New technology

The Lexus NX gained a plethora of technology for the 2022 model year — in fact, it’ll be the first model to boast the brand-new Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, as well as Digital Latch with Safe Exit Assist. The new safety suite features innovations like Risk Avoidance Emergency Steer Assist, Left Turn Oncoming Vehicle Detection, Oncoming Vehicle Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Curve Speed Management, and Oncoming Pedestrian Detection, which provides a warning and braking if your turn puts you in a pedestrian’s path. In addition to that, the Digital Latch system makes it easier to open the doors smoothly, while Safe Exit Assist alerts you to vehicles and cyclists you might miss when you open the door.

Proudly built in Canada

Martin Gilbert, Director of Lexus Canada, and Frank Voss, President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, are both thrilled to present the all-new SUV to Canadian drivers. Gilbert is proud to present a wider selection of powertrains for the model, along with an updated design and improved driving dynamics. Voss was similarly enthusiastic, stating, “My award-winning team is excited about adding the NX to our production line and we have been working tirelessly to prepare for this. We’re on schedule and look forward to building this amazing new NX series for our fellow Canadians.”

The 2022 Lexus NX is expected to begin production in late 2021.