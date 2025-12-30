This State Plans to Eliminate Speed Limits Entirely on Rural Highways

The bill, introduced by State Representative Nick Kupper, outlines a pilot program that would assess the effects of removing speed limits during daylight hours on low-traffic rural stretches. If the test proves successful, the initiative could expand to several major interstates across the state.

Kupper’s RAPID Act specifically targets interstates passing through areas with fewer than 50,000 residents. These would include parts of Interstates 10, 17, 19, 40, and the brief stretch of I-15 in Arizona’s northwest. The proposed legislation sets a two-tiered system: while daytime speed limits would be lifted in these areas for personal vehicles, an 80 mph limit would apply at night. Commercial vehicles, regardless of the time of day, would be restricted to a maximum of 80 mph at all times.

“I fully appreciate the fact that, naturally, your first inclination is, ‘That’s craziness, you’re going to kill people,’” Kupper told the Arizona Capitol Times. “However, the data proves otherwise. And I want to do this pilot program to prove that we can actually do this and save lives.”

Pilot Program Set For Interstate 8 Between Casa Grande And Yuma

Before the law moves forward at the state level, Arizona legislators are proposing a controlled, one-year test. The trial would be conducted on a section of Interstate 8, between Casa Grande and Yuma, to evaluate whether removing daytime speed limits leads to increased accidents or safety concerns.

This highway segment was selected based on its location in a rural region that meets the population criteria and has relatively low traffic density. The pilot would serve as the state’s first attempt to gather empirical data on how unrestricted speed zones function in real-world conditions. Lawmakers intend to analyze accident statistics throughout the test period and use the findings to determine whether the RAPID Act should be enacted on a broader scale.

The bill is expected to appear on the legislative calendar for discussion during Arizona’s 2026 session. Until then, the pilot on I-8 remains the key proving ground for what could be a landmark change in American road law.

The "Rapid Act" proposed on Monday would remove daytime speed limits on certain rural interstates across Arizona, as drivers would be required to be "reasonable and prudent." pic.twitter.com/fam3Hao8oz — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) December 17, 2025

Nighttime Limits And Rules For Commercial Vehicles

The RAPID Act includes strict boundaries for how and when the proposed speed deregulation would apply. Personal vehicles would be allowed to travel without speed limits only during the day and only in designated rural areas. At night, an 80 mph limit would be enforced across the board. That’s already higher than the state’s current maximum speed of 75 mph.

Commercial vehicles, which include freight trucks and other business-operated transport, would not benefit from daytime deregulation. They would remain capped at 80 mph at all hours, according to the terms outlined in the bill. This fixed restriction reflects ongoing safety concerns related to heavier vehicles and braking distances, even on low-density highways.

Kupper’s legislation distinguishes between personal and commercial traffic to balance the need for safety with the opportunity to improve flow on underused roads. The nighttime cap further addresses visibility and reaction time concerns after dark, when driving conditions naturally become more hazardous.

How Arizona Compares With Other High-speed States

If passed, Arizona would become the first U.S. state to officially implement derestricted speed zones. While no other state has gone as far, several have pushed the limits in recent years. As of May, nine U.S. states permit posted speed limits of 80 mph or higher on certain highways.

Those states include Montana, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Texas currently holds the record for the highest posted speed in the nation: 85 mph on a 41-mile section of State Highway 130 between SH 45 near Austin and Interstate 10 in Seguin. Earlier this year, North Dakota joined the 80-mph group by passing a bill that allowed higher limits on select routes.

Arizona lawmakers have cited examples like Montana as evidence that increased speed limits do not necessarily result in higher crash rates. According to Kupper and others backing the bill, these case studies show that road design, traffic volume, and driver behavior are more critical factors than the number on a speed sign.