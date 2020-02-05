Audi Super Bowl Ad Shows Off New Electric e-tron Sportback
Yes, it’s that time of year again. The beginning of February (as it often does) brings with it the buzz of the Super Bowl, with viewers tuning in for football fun, halftime performances, and the traditional slew of wacky commercials. The night of the “big game” is an attractive one for companies of all kinds, with each competing to attract the attention of the public in the biggest and showiest way. Car commercials are often the standouts, and this year was no exception. Enter the Audi Super Bowl ad for the new electric e-tron Sportback.
The Audi Super Bowl ad
Between Bill Murray returning to his Groundhog’s Day time loop and Josh Jacobs driving his childhood self to football practice, there were plenty of weird and wonderful car ads this year. One of them was undoubtedly Audi’s entertaining intro to the e-tron, the company’s new electric ride. In the commercial, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams jumps behind the wheel and drives away in her shiny new Audi. Scenes of traffic congestion and angry drivers pass by her windows. Finally, she does the only natural thing: she bursts into song!
The song in question is “Let it Go”, the infamous Disney tune that has become synonymous with the hit animated film Frozen. At first glance, this particular song might seem like an odd choice for the one-time Arya Stark to be singing during her daily commute. However, there’s more to her taste in music than one might think.
Letting it go
Belting out the song as she drives, Maisie escapes the thick traffic and finds a clear path forward. Fellow drivers and passersby begin to sing along. The world outside her e-tron begins to reflect the optimism of her song as she “lets go” of the aggressive and polluted world behind her. Maisie seems to be singing of her hopes for a future devoid of pollution-spouting vehicles.
On a night known for silly ads, Audi’s e-tron Sportback commercial is at once humorous and hopeful. But above all else, it’s certainly entertaining!
