To Beat Tesla’s Self-Driving Tech, Nissan Is Betting on What Elon Musk Refuses to Use

The upgraded system, recently demonstrated on a Nissan Ariya in Tokyo, relies on an intensive sensor setup and machine learning algorithms developed by British AI company Wayve. Though full deployment is targeted for 2027–2028, the test already shows significant capabilities in real-world traffic without human intervention behind the wheel.

Nissan’s ambitions go beyond mere competition with Tesla. The company is positioning itself as a serious contender in the autonomous mobility race by focusing on reliability and situational awareness in unpredictable traffic, rather than rolling out a faster, less regulated solution. The strategy reflects Nissan’s broader goal of integrating lidar across its lineup by the end of the decade and equipping over 2.5 million vehicles with ProPilot by 2026.

Lidar and AI at the Heart of the System

Unlike Tesla, which continues to avoid using lidar in its autonomous driving strategy, Nissan has fully embraced the technology. The system mounted on the Ariya includes 11 cameras, 5 radars, and a single Luminar lidar installed on the roof. This configuration allows the vehicle to detect obstacles from a distance, even at night and at high speeds. The lidar adds a critical layer of depth perception, essential for navigating through dense traffic and narrow streets.

According to L’Automobile Magazine, the AI software comes from Wayve, a UK-based startup specializing in real-time driving behavior modeling. It processes a vast amount of environmental data to mimic human-like decision-making. During a one-hour test drive in Tokyo’s city center, the system handled boulevards, tight streets, and intersections without driver intervention, although a Nissan engineer remained seated as a precaution.

Innovation in motion 💡🚗

Nissan's next-generation ProPILOT driver-assist technology is navigating the streets of Ginza, Japan like a pro.



Powered by AI, we aim to offer vehicles equipped with this tech in FY2027 in Japan.

More: https://t.co/yD8KpA1ktM#Nissan #ProPILOT #AI pic.twitter.com/nGeWCx7Nxl — Nissan Motor (@NissanMotor) September 22, 2025

Designed for Urban Unpredictability

The urban environment presents one of the toughest challenges for autonomous systems, and Nissan appears to be aiming directly at this pain point. Tokyo, with its crowded streets, sudden pedestrian crossings, and frequent cyclist activity, provides the ideal proving ground. Nissan’s system claims to outperform Tesla’s Full Self-Driving in such conditions, thanks to its multilayered sensor fusion and AI interpretation capabilities.

The goal is not just to avoid obstacles, but to understand and anticipate the entire traffic scene. Wayve’s software reportedly manages this by analyzing thousands of variables simultaneously, adjusting vehicle behavior in harmony with surrounding traffic. The result, according to Nissan, is smoother lane changes, automatic stops for pedestrians, and seamless hands-free turns at complex intersections.

Despite these capabilities, the system remains a Level 2–3 driver assistance setup, meaning that constant human supervision is still legally required, especially under current Japanese regulations. The test drives aim to demonstrate readiness, not regulatory approval.

Nissan demonstrated it’s next-generation ProPILOT technology using an Ariya-based prototype vehicle on the complex streets of Tokyo – © Nissan

A Slow but Steady Rollout Strategy

While Tesla has already rolled out its FSD software in several markets—often amid debate over its safety and readiness—Nissan is taking a more cautious approach. According to the article, the launch is scheduled for the 2027–2028 fiscal year, with gradual integration into the Nissan and Infiniti range. The automaker appears confident that this slower, lidar-enhanced method will ultimately yield better results in dense traffic conditions.

The company’s long-term vision includes making lidar standard across its vehicle lineup before the end of the decade. This stands in contrast with Tesla’s strategy, which continues to rely solely on cameras and neural networks, dismissing lidar as unnecessary. The divergence reflects not only a difference in technological philosophy, but also in how each company views risk, regulation, and public trust.