BMW Reveals First Teaser of the New 7 Series, And the Giant Kidney Grille Isn’t Going Anywhere

BMW is currently introducing a new design language with its upcoming Neue Klasse models, starting with vehicles like the iX3. Yet the brand’s flagship luxury sedan will not adopt that radical look just yet. Instead, the 7 Series is set for an evolutionary mid-cycle update that largely preserves the visual identity of the current generation.

The decision reflects the importance of the model in global luxury markets, particularly in China, where demand for large sedans remains strong. The refreshed 7 Series is entering the second half of its seventh generation after roughly four years on the market, and BMW is preparing significant technological and interior changes while keeping the exterior familiar.

A Familiar Front Design Confirmed by BMW’s Teaser

The teaser image released by BMW already reveals several key design elements that will remain unchanged. Most notably, the large kidney grille, outlined by an LED contour, will continue to dominate the front fascia.

According to Motor1, the illuminated grille clearly signals that the XXL-sized kidneys will remain part of the model’s identity despite the controversy surrounding the design when the current generation debuted. The lighting signature also confirms that the split-headlight arrangement will stay.

The thin LED daytime running lights appear positioned above the main headlights, much like the existing version. The upper light strip looks slightly flatter in the teaser image, but the overall layout remains very close to the current design.

2023 BMW 7 Series First Edition for Japan – © BMW

BMW’s Neue Klasse Design Will Shape Other Models Instead

While the 7 Series maintains its current look, BMW is preparing a major stylistic shift across other models. The upcoming electric i3 and the next-generation 3 Series will adopt the Neue Klasse design language.

Those future models will feature a wide, flat grille integrated with the headlights, a noticeably different approach from the upright kidney grille used on the 7 Series. The teaser image confirms that this design philosophy will not appear on the facelifted flagship sedan.

BMW has previously experimented with bold styling on its largest vehicles. The XM and the iX, for instance, both introduced dramatic front-end designs. The iX, launched in 2021, was also the first SUV in the lineup to feature the oversized grille design, although it does not use split headlights.

2026 BMW iX3 – © BMW

Major Interior and Technology Upgrades Are Expected

Even though the exterior changes appear limited, the facelift will involve deeper modifications elsewhere. According to BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, the updated model is “almost completely new,” a statement that suggests substantial updates beyond the visible design.

The company’s chief executive said the automaker is “raising our luxury sedan to a whole new level in terms of both appearance and technology.” Much of that progress will likely take place inside the cabin rather than on the outside.

The interior is expected to adopt elements of the radical new cabin design introduced with the iX3. The refreshed 7 Series will likely receive a higher-end implementation of that layout, reflecting its position as the brand’s flagship luxury sedan.

The model will also play a key role in BMW’s luxury strategy. A revived ALPINA version is planned, aimed at competing more directly with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class while remaining positioned below the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The more luxurious 7 Series variant is expected to arrive later this year and will be based on the facelifted model set to debut in Beijing.