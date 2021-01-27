No Comments

Cadillac and Costco Team Up for Discount

New Cadillac vehicles like the 2021 XT6 qualify for the Costco discount

Photo: Cadillac

If you’re a Costco shopper with an eye for luxury vehicles, Cadillac has some great news for you. Starting now and running through the beginning of March, the automaker is offering a bonus for new Cadillac purchases, plus other perks. Drivers looking to secure a snazzy new Cadillac for less might have just found the opportunity they’ve been waiting for.

Driving With Young Ones? Here’s how to make your Cadillac XT6 more family friendly

The Cadillac and Costco incentives

From now until March 1, Cadillac is offering a $1,500 bonus on almost every new Cadillac vehicle to Costco members. This discount applies not only to purchases, but to leases, as well. Even better, Cadillac is allowing buyers to stack this deal with other concurrent deals, discounts, and promotions.

If, for example, you were interested in purchasing the new 2021 Cadillac XT6, you’d be looking at some serious value. In addition to the $1,500 Costco offer, Cadillac is also offering 0.9% financing for 60 months, low-interest financing, and a $5,000 cash incentive. When all of those discounts are added up, the total savings on the 2021 XT6 would be a whopping $6,500. The incentive to lease with this deal is also strong; that $1,500 is a great way to reduce the upfront leasing cost due at signing. It can also be used to lower the monthly payments you’ll owe for a leased vehicle. Using the discount on a lease is a smart way to get behind the wheel of less-expensive leased Cadillac like the XT4.

If this discount wasn’t enticing enough, it does feature one additional perk. If you have a family member living in your household who could use the deal more than you, it can be transferred over to them. Even if they aren’t Costco members, they can still use your perks to purchase or lease their own Cadillac.

Why Choose Cadillac Over Lincoln? Here’s why

This Cadillac and Costco discount will last until March 1. Drivers will need to have been Costco members since January 4 of this year to be eligible for the perks.