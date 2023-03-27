No Comments

Cadillac Commemorates 20 Years of V-Series Performance

Photo: Cadillac

The average consumer likely isn’t aware of Cadillac’s racing history. But the brand recently started another year in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship earlier this month. Ahead of those competitions, Cadillac started a year-long celebration of its V-Series performance vehicles, which reach their 20th anniversary in 2024.

“Nearly 20 years ago, Cadillac made a bold move with V-Series that continues to resonate,” said Global Vice President of Cadillac Rory Harvey. “From the racetrack to the road, V-Series has transformed Cadillac and helped redefine performance luxury for thousands of enthusiasts. Over the next 12 months we will celebrate V-Series with a number of significant moments.”

The Cadillac V-Series celebration will include new products and features that showcase the 20 years of V-Series history. One of the most recent newsworthy events was the inclusion of the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing making their debut in the Forza Horizon 5 video game. Additional V-Series details are set to be announced in the next 12 months as well.

Fittingly, Cadillac took the top spot in the 71st Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring race on March 18. Drivers Pipo Derani, Alexander Sims, and Jack Aitken won with the No. 31 Cadillac V-LMDh. And while the win wasn’t the best Cadillac has achieved, Aitken was relieved to have gotten the top position. When speaking with NBC Sports, he said, “Obviously it was quite tricky in the end. There’s a lot going on. We were struggling a lot with the tires at the end and it’s not the way you want to win the race, but we were there when we needed to be and kept it clean.”

Photo: Cadillac

“Our championship-winning race team brings an uncompromising eye for detail that is channeled into every production model,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer at Cadillac. “The result are vehicles that weave power, craftsmanship and innovative technologies into engaging, involving driving experiences.”

If you’re itching to get behind the wheel of a Cadillac performance vehicle, you’ll have to settle for the CT4-V, CT4-V Blackwing, CT5-V, CT5-V Blackwing, or the all-new Escalade-V. And if you can’t afford that, you can enjoy the continued V-Series celebration, which will end in March 2024, on the Cadillac website or on the brand’s Instagram account.