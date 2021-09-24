No Comments

Cadillac CT4 Gains Onyx Package and More Features for 2022

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac CT4 is receiving minor changes for the 2022 model year — one of the most notable of which is the addition of the new Onyx Package. Take a look at all the updates you can expect for this luxury sedan.

The Onyx Package

Photo: Cadillac

The optional, dealer-installed Onyx Package gives the 2022 CT4 a bolder exterior design. It consists of 19-inch alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish, a black grille, black mirror caps, and monochromatic Cadillac emblems. You can opt for it on the CT4-V, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels.

When equipped with the package, the CT4-V won’t receive the black grille, while the Luxury trim won’t get the monochromatic Cadillac emblems. Additionally, the Sport trim alone will gain a Gloss Black grille trim as part of the package too.

Color options

The CT4 is also losing three exterior paint options for the 2022 model year: Dark Blue Moon Metallic, Evergreen Metallic, and Velocity Red. It is replacing these colors with the new Electric Blue, Dark Emerald Frost, and Blaze Orange Metallic choices.

Super Cruise

The 2021 CT4

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac is also increasing the availability of the Super Cruise 1 and Super Cruise 2 packages. You can now add these to both the 2022 CT4 Premium Luxury and Sport models. On compatible highways, the Super Cruise hands-free driving-assistance feature can take over the driving while maintaining your preferred distance from the vehicle ahead and even changing lanes.

Safety systems

The 2022 CT4 now comes standard with an array of other safety systems too. Each trim features Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam high beam assist, and the Following Distance Indicator. Buckle to Drive also now prevents drivers of every 2022 CT4 from shifting out of park without wearing a seatbelt.

Cadillac has not given an official release date for the 2022 CT4 yet. The GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant won’t be able to produce the sedan until at least Oct. 4 since a global microchip shortage has caused manufacturing delays.