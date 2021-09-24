Cadillac CT4 Gains Onyx Package and More Features for 2022
The Cadillac CT4 is receiving minor changes for the 2022 model year — one of the most notable of which is the addition of the new Onyx Package. Take a look at all the updates you can expect for this luxury sedan.
A New Model With Super Cruise: The Bolt EUV is the first Chevy with this tech
The Onyx Package
The optional, dealer-installed Onyx Package gives the 2022 CT4 a bolder exterior design. It consists of 19-inch alloy wheels with a Gloss Black finish, a black grille, black mirror caps, and monochromatic Cadillac emblems. You can opt for it on the CT4-V, Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport trim levels.
When equipped with the package, the CT4-V won’t receive the black grille, while the Luxury trim won’t get the monochromatic Cadillac emblems. Additionally, the Sport trim alone will gain a Gloss Black grille trim as part of the package too.
Color options
The CT4 is also losing three exterior paint options for the 2022 model year: Dark Blue Moon Metallic, Evergreen Metallic, and Velocity Red. It is replacing these colors with the new Electric Blue, Dark Emerald Frost, and Blaze Orange Metallic choices.
Super Cruise
Cadillac is also increasing the availability of the Super Cruise 1 and Super Cruise 2 packages. You can now add these to both the 2022 CT4 Premium Luxury and Sport models. On compatible highways, the Super Cruise hands-free driving-assistance feature can take over the driving while maintaining your preferred distance from the vehicle ahead and even changing lanes.
Safety systems
The 2022 CT4 now comes standard with an array of other safety systems too. Each trim features Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, IntelliBeam high beam assist, and the Following Distance Indicator. Buckle to Drive also now prevents drivers of every 2022 CT4 from shifting out of park without wearing a seatbelt.
Cadillac has not given an official release date for the 2022 CT4 yet. The GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant won’t be able to produce the sedan until at least Oct. 4 since a global microchip shortage has caused manufacturing delays.
Amanda Drago lives in West Chester, Ohio with her wonderful family, which includes her adorable dog, Coco. Amanda recently graduated from Miami University with degrees in both marketing and creative writing. However, if she was ever forced to change career paths, she imagines that she would train dogs for movies. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, and watching Netflix. She also has a special place in her heart for theatre and purchases tickets to as many shows as she can. See more articles by Amanda.