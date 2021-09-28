No Comments

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Is In The Running For Car Of The Year

The 2022 CT5-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

Road & Track released its top nine contenders for its 2022 Performance Car of the Year award. Included on the list is the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The sophisticated sports sedan is all about power and performance while offering drivers and their passengers a luxurious cabin to take in the drive.

In an earlier review, Road & Track writer Chris Perkins wrote that the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is “an instant classic.”

“Cadillac’s supercharged masterpiece is possibly one of the best sport sedans ever built,” according to Perkins.

Fueling the thrilling performance of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the drive that captured the attention of the Road & Track staff is a hand-built 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine paired to either the standard six-speed manual transmission or available 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain nets 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque, launching the Cadillac sports sedan to 60 mph in a matter of 3.4 seconds. On the racetrack, the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has a top speed of 200 mph.

“The CT5-V Blackwing will also make you wonder why modern performance sedans have embraced all-wheel drive. Despite managing 668 horsepower with just two wheels, traction is rarely an issue. Bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires no doubt help, but this ultimately speaks to how approachable this car is. It’s a razor-sharp car that will never cut you. It wants to be your friend,” Perkins added in his August review.

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing complements its smooth and supercharged performance with the fastest reacting suspension system — Magnetic Ride Control. It features a high-performance steering wheel equipped with V-Mode and Performance Traction Management controls. It is also the first Cadillac model to feature Carbon-Ceramic Brake System with Cross-Drilled Rotors as available equipment. Four drive modes — Tour, Sport, Track, and Snow/Ice — are integrated into the available brake system.