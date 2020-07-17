No Comments

Cadillac CT5 Wins Its Segment in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac CT5 is off to an outstanding start, picking up a No. 1 ranking among midsize premium sedans in the 2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

In just its first year of availability, the CT5 outperformed luxury rivals like Mercedes, BMW, and Lincoln in J.D. Power’s influential annual analysis.

The Initial Quality Study surveys problems reported during the first 90 days of vehicle ownership. Each participating model is scored according to the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles. The lower the score (abbreviated as PP100), the higher the ranking.

The initial quality ranking achieved by the Cadillac CT5 is especially impressive considering this is its first year on the market. Brand-new models are more likely to have unexpected problems crop up compared to ones that have been out a little longer.

The CT5 wasn’t the only Cadillac model to win its segment in the study. The XT4 landed atop the compact premium SUV segment, the CT6 ruled among upper midsize premium cars, and the Escalade finished as the No. 1 large premium SUV.

Photo: Cadillac

As a brand, Cadillac didn’t attain the top ranking among its luxury peers, but it did come in at No. 3, behind only Genesis and Lexus. Even better, its PP100 score was below the industry average.

More on the Cadillac CT5

Designed for sporty performance, the Cadillac CT5 is equipped with a standard 2.0-liter turbo engine that makes 237 horsepower and comes paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Buyers have a choice of all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive and can select from among three trim levels (Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Sport). Standard equipment on the CT5 includes 18-inch wheels, LED lighting, 12-way power front seats, and a 10-inch touch screen.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 is available now at dealerships across the U.S. and is expected to carry over largely unchanged into the 2021 model year.