Cadillac CT6 Sedan Will End Its Run in January

Photo: Cadillac

The end is officially in sight for the Cadillac CT6 sedan.

The model’s future has been uncertain ever since a premature announcement of its demise over a year ago. Now, though, Cadillac Society is reporting that Cadillac will halt production of the CT6 in January. Because of this, the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant where the CT6 is built plans to lay off 800 workers. However, Cadillac will continue to produce the sedan in China for that country’s market.

The CT6, a full-size luxury sedan, hasn’t been in Cadillac’s lineup for very long. It first went on sale for the 2016 model year and got a significant refresh in 2019. Cadillac even offered a plug-in hybrid version for a few years.

Photo: Cadillac

Also in 2019, Cadillac introduced the CT6-V high-performance variant, which carries a 550-horsepower twin-turbo V8 called the Blackwing. The first run of this model quickly sold out, but a limited number of 2020 models should be available early next year.

The CT6 is also the only model so far to carry Cadillac’s cutting-edge Super Cruise technology for hands-free, semi-autonomous driving. Cadillac has said that this system will live on in the XT6 crossover and the upcoming CT4 and CT5 sedans.

With the demise of the CT6, Cadillac will have just two sedan models: the CT4 and the CT5, both of which are expected to arrive in early 2020. Earlier in 2020, Cadillac discontinued another pair of sedans, the ATS and CTS.

Buyers interested in snapping up a 2020 CT6 can choose from three trims: Luxury, Premium Luxury, and Platinum (available in a limited run early next year).

