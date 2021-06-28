No Comments

Cadillac Escalade Makes Great Choice for Tall People

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Cabin space that comfortably accommodates you and your passengers is important whether you and your crew are traveling short or long distances. If you are looking for a luxury SUV that caters to your height, consider the Cadillac Escalade. The luxury SUV was named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 15 Best Luxury Cars and SUVs for Tall People in 2021.

Available Now: 2021 Cadillac Escalade

“For shorter people, most cars offer tons of head- and legroom, but if you are big-and-tall, many cars may seem cramped. Only certain vehicles are truly spacious for taller drivers,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer George Kennedy.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade earned attention and a spot on the list thanks to its new look, spacious cabin, and cargo space of 121 cubic feet. You and your front passenger will appreciate the 42.3 inches of headroom and 44.5 inches of legroom.

“The Escalade also has three rows of adult-friendly seating, and the second-row seats offer plenty of head- and legroom for taller occupants,” adds Kennedy.

2021 Cadillac Escalade interior

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade features plenty of interior amenities such as the available Console Refrigerator with Freezer Mode, which makes room for six 24-oz bottles. It also offers available 16-way power driver- and front-passenger heated and ventilated Full Semi-Aniline leather seats. You can choose among eight ambient color lighting options. You can increase the spacious feeling of the cabin with the available UltraView sunroof.

2021 Cadillac Escalade performance

The standard 6.2-liter V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management system delivers 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque while the available Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo Diesel six-cylinder engine generates 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. To increase the smooth performance of the 2021 Escalade, opt for the available Air Ride Adaptive Suspension.

