Cadillac Has No Plans to Electrify the CT4 or CT5

The all-gasoline 2020 Cadillac CT5-V

Photo: Cadillac

It’s no secret that the automotive industry is hurdling towards an all-electric future, with most major brands announcing timelines, concepts, and plans to electrify existing models. This has left some people to speculate about the short-term fate of traditional gas vehicles, especially from automakers like Cadillac that are going all-in. If you have similar worries, rest easy. Speaking with Cadillac Society, unnamed sources confirmed that the well-liked CT4 and CT5 sedans won’t be going electric any time soon.

According to a report by Car Buzz, the luxury carmaker has no intention to add either the CT4 or the CT5 to its electrified lineup, and doesn’t have any plans to develop hybrid or plug-in hybrid models either. Not only will Cadillac maintain much of its current selection of combustion engine-powered vehicles, it will continue to introduce new ones like the high-spec Blackwing editions of the CT4-V and CT5-V sedans.

As of yet, there is no firm information as to whether or not we can expect Cadillac to electrify — whether as a full-blown EV or a hybrid variant — any of its other popular vehicles. It wouldn’t be without precedent, as the Escalade came available with a hybrid powertrain from the 2009 model year to the 2013 model year.

Cadillac’s EVs are still coming

Regardless of the potential for hybrid options in the future and which standard gas models Cadillac plans to phase out in the coming years, they’ll sit alongside a growing roster of all-electric luxury vehicles. Its flagship sedan — the Celestiq — debuted to a closed group of people in March, alongside a tease for an all-electric crossover called the Lyriq EV. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak forced Cadillac to postpone the Lyriq’s reveal event, and it’s been fairly tight-lipped about details on both vehicles ever since.

Whether you’re ready for the industry to dive headfirst into electrification or you’re an internal combustion holdout, it’s difficult to deny the logic behind offering both types of vehicles, at least for the time being. By introducing exciting new models like the Celestiq and holding onto fan-favorites like the CT4 and the CT5, they’ll keep the lineup diverse and appealing to as many people as possible. Between that and the new naming scheme, Cadillac’s future is looking bright.

