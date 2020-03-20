No Comments

Cadillac Scores Highly in J.D. Power Customer Service Index

The 2020 Cadillac XT5

Photo: Cadillac

J.D. Power recently completed its 2020 Customer Service Index Study. Of the luxury brands included, Cadillac received the second-highest ranking for providing favorable service experiences.

The 2020 Customer Service Index Study

The 2020 Cadillac CT4 Premium Luxury

Photo: Cadillac

The study assessed customers’ satisfaction with the repairs or maintenance they received on their vehicles. To be surveyed, customers had to lease or own a vehicle between the ages of 1 and 3 years old.

In total, 71,286 lessees and car owners responded to the study from August to December of 2019. J.D. Power asked customers about the service facility, service initiation, service advisor, service quality, and vehicle pick-up. After collecting the responses, J.D. Power gave each brand a score out of a potential 1,000 points.

A key aspect of providing great service is having the parts consumers need. J.D. Power found that owners of luxury vehicles had a 155-point decrease in satisfaction when parts were not available. The study also showed that drivers care a lot about the time it takes to complete service.

The results of Cadillac

The New 2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Cadillac earned a total of 882 points in the study for its fantastic service offerings. As such, Cadillac was the luxury brand with the second-highest amount of points, falling closely behind Lexus, which has 889 points.

For the 2020 model year, Cadillac offers a number of crossovers, SUVs, and sedans. Each model is a reliable option with a multitude of safety technologies and smooth handling capabilities. For instance, the 2020 XT6 has a practical design and protective technologies that helped it obtain the coveted Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Cadillac will release the much anticipated 2021 Escalade later this year and is sure to unveil additional innovations moving forward. Since the 2020 Customer Service Index Study only included 2017 to 2019 model-year vehicles, the next version of the study should discover how satisfying it is to service newer Cadillac vehicles.