Cadillac is a Top Brand in Customer Service Survey

In the latest J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Customer Service Index Study, brands were graded based on customer satisfaction with the automaker’s repair and maintenance services. J.D. Power assessed the responses from owners of one-to-three-year-old vehicles, and found that Cadillac was the second-highest-ranked premium brand in the study. Here’s what made Cadillac stand out from the crowd.



Get to know the Customer Service Index Study

The J.D. Power study asks survey participants to grade their vehicle’s brand’s auto care services based on five criteria: vehicle pick up services, service facilities, service initiation, service advisors, and service quality. For the latest year of the survey, J.D. Power tweaked its questionnaire to include inquiries about contactless services, including online and smartphone app-based payment options, remote vehicle services, and valet performance.

Thanks to its score of 880 out of a possible 1,000 points, Cadillac was the second-highest-ranked luxury brand in the study. It was behind only Lexus, and outranked industry hotshots like Porsche, Acura, BMW, and Audi.

A few factors seemed to be particularly relevant to survey participants. The study suggests that modern drivers appreciate smartphone-based communication, like text-message appointment reminders or updates on their vehicle’s status.

“Overall customer satisfaction among owners using valet or mobile service is 866 compared to 847 among those who had an in-person dealership visit,” J.D. Power editors explained.

Drivers also seemed to value vehicle pick-up and drop-off services, since it saves them the trouble of taking a trip to the dealership — and either sitting until service is complete, or arranging for transportation to get back home. While many dealers offer courtesy transportation services, it seems that contactless pick-up and drop-off valet service is the next frontier.

Naturally, Cadillac is looking to keep improving. The brand’s next area of focus will be providing quality care for electric models like the upcoming Cadillac LYRIQ. This growth will involve training technicians to handle issues from range anxiety to rengenerative braking problems.

For more of the latest Cadillac news, stay tuned to The News Wheel.