Cadillac Lakes Cruise & Car Show Canceled over COVID-19 Concerns

Photo: General Motors

If the current COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we can’t always expect the proverbial show to go on. The ever-evolving situation surrounding the virus has derailed many car-related shows and events around the world over the last few months. As the crisis continues, it’s likely that even the most long-lasting car-centric events will be postponed or canceled. The latest of these cancellations is the Cadillac Lakes Cruise & Car Show in Northwestern Michigan.

The fate of the Cadillac Lakes Cruise & Car Show

For residence of Cadillac, Michigan, the Cruise & Car Show is a big deal. Since 2012, the appropriately-named town has hosted the massive event for residents and car enthusiasts of all ages. The show became so popular that it began lasting a whole weekend in June each year. Roads are blocked, vendors set up camp, and anywhere from 100 to 200 classic cars are shown off. Recent years have seen more than 400 guest register for the event each day, with more than 5,000 attending annually across the weekend. The event even received an official proclamation from Cadillac’s Meyer in 2015.

However, the organizers of the Cruise & Car show could never have foreseen the current COVID-19 crisis. With families staying home and social distancing an imperative practice, the show just wasn’t in the cards for this year. “As a large multi-generational event that brings people close together, we just couldn’t figure out how to ensure the viability of the event and safety to its patrons,’ says Joy VanDrie, event co-chair and Downtown Cadillac Association Executive Director. “We look forward to celebrating our 10th year in 2021.” The show was originally scheduled for June 13-14.

The organizers of the Cadillac Lakes Cruise & Car Show have begun refunding vendors who have already payed for space. Families who have paid for special items like memorial or individual trophies will also be refunded.