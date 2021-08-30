No Comments

Cadillac To Participate in IMSA Competition in 2023

GM design sketch of the Cadillac LMDh-V.R prototype

Photo: Chris Mikalauskas, Cadillac

In 2023, Cadillac will be hitting the track for a notable racing competition. A fourth-generation Cadillac V-Series prototype will hit the pavement in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Automobile Club de l’Quest (ACO) LMDh category.

“For nearly 20 years, Cadillac V-Series has brought winning technologies from the racetrack to our performance cars on the road,” said Rory Harvey, global vice president, Cadillac. “We look forward to continuing that heritage by competing in this exciting new chapter at the highest level of international motorsport.”

In order to compete, the Cadillac model will conform to racing standards. It features a spec hybrid powertrain system and standardized chassis just like its competitors, but the bodywork and combustion engine will be unique to the Cadillac LMDh-V.R prototype. Cadillac and racing fans can witness the model’s debut in January 2023 at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Cadillac incorporates what it builds for the track into its lineup, specifically into the V-Series options.

“We have combined thoughtful technology and luxury with a driving experience that’s clearly V-Series,” said Brandon Vivian, executive chief engineer, Cadillac. “By incorporating the technologies and expertise learned on the track, Cadillac V-Series continues to build incredible performance vehicles for the road with zero compromises.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing sport sedans

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

Under the hood of the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing sport sedan thunders a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine paired to a six-speed manual transmission. A 10-speed automatic transmission is available. When properly equipped it reaches a top speed of 189 mph and hits 60 mph in approximately 3.8 seconds. The powertrain generates 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque.

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing utilizes a 6.2-liter supercharged hand-built V8 engine paired to a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain generates 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque, earns a top speed of 200 mph and hits 60 mpg in 3.4 seconds.