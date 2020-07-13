No Comments

Cadillac XT4 Awarded Best Compact Premium SUV by J.D. Power

Photo: General Motors

J.D. Power just named the Cadillac XT4 the best Compact Premium SUV in its annual Initial Quality Study. It earned this honor based on the number of driver-reported issues in the first 90 days of ownership. The score is based on the number of reported issues per 100 vehicles. And based on that metric, the Cadillac XT4 proved itself to be the cream of the crop in its segment.

Keep Your Vehicle Going Strong: Maintaining your family vehicle

A star amongst luxury brands

Photo: General Motors

The XT4 wasn’t alone at the top of its segment. Its Cadillac siblings — the Escalade, CT5, and CT6 — also earned top honors in their respective segments.

Among its luxury-brand peers, Cadillac ranked third initial quality. That puts the automaker ahead of mass-market brands, too.

“For most of the past decade, mass-market brands have improved relative to premium brands, and this trend continues in 2020,” stated a representative for J.D. Power. “Premium brands generally equip their vehicles with more complex technology, which can cause problems for some owners.”

Get to know the Cadillac XT4

Photo: General Motors

This compact SUV strikes a balance between family-friendly comfort and upscale sophistication. You can opt for plenty of luxuries, like an available power sunroof, wireless charging capabilities, a massaging driver’s seat, and a 13-speaker Bose Centerpoint surround sound audio system.

But make no mistake — the XT4 has plenty of practical amenities you’ll appreciate on your daily drive. Its efficient 2.0-liter turbo-four engine earns an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway, while also delivering 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. On the inside, this five-seat model boasts 22.5 cubic feet of space behind the second row. If you’re looking for more room, fold down the back seat for a maximum of 48.9 cubic feet.

Stay Connected on the Go: Check out the benefits of OnStar

For the latest Cadillac updates, check back with The News Wheel.